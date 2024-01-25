Research from StepStone examines how European markets have fared relative to their peers. Plus: More dispatches from Cannes and two former Blackstone colleagues have reunited in the US. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Haven’t EU heard?

This year seems an uncertain one for Europe. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine threatens to spill over into neighbouring countries, and elections are happening left, right and centre (the UK, Austria, Portugal, Belgium and the European Parliament, for those interested). It is against this backdrop that StepStone has published a series of whitepapers looking at four areas of European private equity: growth, healthcare, small-caps and the Nordics. Here’s what you need to know:

Regional scrutiny: Realised returns in Europe have stayed roughly in line with those generated in North America over the last 15 years (2.3x and 2.4x, respectively). However, perceived macroeconomic weaknesses in Europe have led to many LPs shifting their capital away from the region: only $1 has been committed to European GPs for every $3 committed to North American managers over the last five years. The dry powder gap between the two regions has increased by more than 60 percent since 2015.

Nordics outperform: Nordic buyout managers often suggest that the region’s combination of economic stability, transparent governance, entrepreneurialism and innovation and progression in gender equality makes it a natural home for PE investments. StepStone’s data confirms this: returns generated from realised buyout investments in the Nordics (2.7x TVM) over the last 20 years outperformed those seen in the rest of Europe (2.3x) and North America (2.4x), irrespective of company size.

Growth yet to mature: The European growth market, while still developing, remains less competitive than that of North America, both in terms of price and the number of dedicated pools of private capital available. However, StepStone’s research suggests that growth GPs based in Europe have outperformed international GPs when completing Europe-based investments, at 2.6x versus 2.2x.

Healthcare soars: European healthcare PE has exhibited outperformance relative to the MSCI Europe Health Care index since 2008, while also exhibiting lower volatility. The growth of the healthtech subsegment has further driven this trend: the sector generated an average realised TVM of 1.3x prior to 2009, and 3.7x in the years since.

IPEM takeaways

Side Letter‘s Carmela Mendoza was on the ground for day one of IPEM Cannes yesterday. Here’s what she heard:

Pressure to strike deals: There's a general mood of optimism that 2024 will be better than last year. We won't see another year of doom and gloom, said Sophie Javary, vice-chairman CIB EMEA at BNP Paribas, who noted that GPs cannot afford to be inactive as LPs pressure GPs to back deals and return cash. "We're also in an environment in which banks and investors have more appetite for financing," she added.

Geopolitics is a concern: With elections this year in countries that are home to a combined 4.2 billion people, GPs are worried about the threats of nationalism and disinformation. For Jan Stahlberg, founder and managing partner of Trill Impact, this means the US will be less positive on impact funds. "We see a backlash in ESG issues general and also diversity, equity and inclusion… in the US market, it's regression [now] being an impact fund."

Liquidity, liquidity, liquidity: The ability to access cash from portfolios will come back via a complex blend of NAV financing, recaps, continuation funds, IPOs and stake sales. GPs that are better organised and faster on the ground will do better at this than others.

Fewer players in European growth: Players like US crossover funds, family offices and venture capital funds have withdrawn from European growth in the last 18 months, resulting in more "clarity of focus" and GPs establishing themselves in their respective niches, according to Christian Resch, a growth equity partner at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. European growth capital is still six or seven years behind the US market, participants on one panel agreed, noting that the market's vibrancy will depend on the scale of capital coming through in the next few years.

