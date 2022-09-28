ATRS strengthens partnership with JFL and Greenbriar

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System has committed $60m across two JFL and Greenbriar managed buyout funds.

Institution: Arkansas Teacher Retirement System

Headquarters: Little Rock, US

AUM: $21.78 billion

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System has confirmed $60 million in commitments across two private equity vehicles, according to materials from the pension’s September board of trustees meeting. The pension committed $30 million to JFL Equity Investors VI and $30 million to Greenbriar Equity Fund VI.

ATRS has previously invested in JF Lehman & Company managed funds, including JFL Equity Investor fund III, IV and V. The pension’s previous relationship with Greenbriar Equity Group includes a $30 million commitment to fund VI’s predecessor, Greenbriar Equity Fund V.

The $21.78 billion US public pension has a 12 percent current allocation to private equity and as illustrated below, tends to target buyout funds focused on vehicles pursuing a variety of sectors.

