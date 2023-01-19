B Capital holds final close at $2.1bn

B Capital Group announced the final close for its third flagship venture fund.

Fund name: B Capital Global Growth III

Amount raised: $2.1 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close date: 19 January 2023

B Capital Group held a final close on $2.1 billion for B Capital Global Growth III according to a press release from the firm.

The Los Angeles-based private equity investment firm launched B Capital Global Growth III in July 2021. The vehicle’s predecessor, B Capital Fund II held a final close on June 2020 with $821.8 million in capital raised.

