B Capital holds final close at $2.1bn

Fund name: B Capital Global Growth III
Amount raised: $2.1 billion
Stage of fundraising: Final close
Final close date: 19 January 2023
B Capital Group held a final close on $2.1 billion for B Capital Global Growth III according to a press release from the firm.
The Los Angeles-based private equity investment firm launched B Capital Global Growth III in July 2021. The vehicle’s predecessor, B Capital Fund II held a final close on June 2020 with $821.8 million in capital raised.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments