Fund name: Constellation Generation IV

Amount raised: $1.5 billion

Target size: $1.5 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final Close

Predecessor fund: Constellation Generation III

Capital Constellation has held a final close on Constellation Generation IV, with the fund accruing $1.5 billion in fundraising. The fund is Constellation’s most recent offering of its vehicle that provides growth capital to private alternative asset management firms. Constellation Generation IV represents a significant increase in fundraising from Constellation Generation III, which collected $890 million.

The Capital Constellation brand was advised and formed by Wafra in 2018 to further its endeavour into growth-orientated alternative asset managers.