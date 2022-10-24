CAZ commits $350m to abrdn

The CAZ Investments has backed Bonaccord Capital's second private equity fund.

Institution: CAZ Investments

Headquarters: Houston, US

AUM: $1.96 billion

CAZ Investments has committed $350m million to Bonaccord Capital Partners II, according to a press release.

Fund II is a private equity buyout fund that targets the diversified sector in North America. The vehicle’s predecessor closed in 2018 on $239.4 million.

CAZ Investments is a US asset management company that was established in 2001. The company offers its clients asset allocation and management services.

A subsidiary of abrdn, Bonaccord Capital has so far raised two buyout vehicles across North America.

