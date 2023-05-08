The US pension fund plans to raise its PE allocation target to 10%.

Institution: Employees’ Retirement Fund of the City of Dallas

Headquarters: Dallas, US

AUM: $3.6 billion

Allocation to private equity: 10.5%

The Employees’ Retirement Fund of the City of Dallas plans to increase its target allocation to private equity, according to board documents from its upcoming 9 May board meeting.

Currently, the US public pension fund targets an allocation to private equity of 7.5 percent. Under the new asset allocation plan this would increase to 10 percent, with an acceptable range of 5-15 percent.

As of 31 March, Dallas ERF allocates 10.5 percent of its portfolio towards private equity.

https://infogram.com/dallaserf-new-target-allocations-1hxr4zxqwrl8o6y?live

