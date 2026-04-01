Download PEI’s 2026 GP Stakes report
Inside: How GP stakes firms are navigating PE’s consolidation trend; Key trends from the growing GP stakes market; Why LPs are going direct for GP stakes; Expert analysis from industry leaders; And much more…
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Inside: How GP stakes firms are navigating PE’s consolidation trend; Key trends from the growing GP stakes market; Why LPs are going direct for GP stakes; Expert analysis from industry leaders; And much more…
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