EBRD announces €10m commitment

Institution: European Bank for Reconstruction & Development

Headquarters: London, UK

AUM: €4.35 billion

The European Bank for Reconstruction & Development has made a commitment of up to €10 million to Practica Venture Capital III according to a May project summary document.

Practica Venture Capital III will focus on equity and quasi-equity investments targeting early-stage technology orientated companies located in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

The fund will also contribute to EBRD’s Early-Stage Innovation Facility II (“ESIF II”), a €200 million facility through which the institution carefully selects commercially-orientated early-stage venture capital funds to invest in.

Founded in 1991, EBRD opened its headquarters in London. It was established to ease transition to a market economy of countries in central and eastern Europe following the end of the Cold War.

