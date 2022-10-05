Finch Capital receives €25m commitment

The Sheffield-based investor has committed to a TMT/financial services focused venture capital fund.

Institution: British Patient Capital

Headquarters: Sheffield, UK

AUM: £7.3 billion ($9.1 billion; €8.55 billion)

British Patient Capital, a subsidiary of British Business Bank, has committed €25 million to Finch Capital‘s third Europe fund, according to a press release from the firm.

Finch Capital’s Europe Fund III, which has now held a final close, raised €150 million and will invest into fintech companies across Europe. This marks the firm’s first investment into a solely fintech-focused vehicle.

The fund will aim to invest into 15-20 companies at between €2 million-€10 million per offering. There firm will liquidise its minority stakes in its portfolio companies within three to five years.

As shown below, British Patient Capital tends to focus its private equity commitments on venture capital vehicles globally.

