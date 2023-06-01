Fubon Life approves $70m commitment

The Taiwan-based insurance company has backed a private equity fund.

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$4.74 trillion ($154.2 billion; €144.4 billion)



Fubon Life Insurance has agreed to commit $70 million to Providence Strategic Growth VI, which is managed by PSG.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on the buyout, growth equity and secondaries strategies in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.