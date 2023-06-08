Generation Investment Management raises $1.5bn

The London-based venture capital firm's fund will invest in the industrials sector.

Fund name: Climate Assets Fund I

Amount raised: $1.5 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Generation Investment Management, under its Just Climate subsidiary, has held a final close on $1.5 billion for Climate Assets Fund I.

Capital raised for the fund will be invested with a growth equity strategy in the industrials sector, focusing on impact solutions and emissions reductions. Investors in the fund include California State Teachers’ Retirement System, Public Sector Pension Investment Board and AP Fonden 4.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.