GP stakes: No longer the preserve of specialists

Permira’s AltamarCAM acquisition could inspire a wave of other generalists to try their hand in an already crowded sector.

GP stakes transactions seem to be ten-a-penny these days as an ever-expanding universe of dedicated firms vie for market share. What’s less common, however, is one done through a generalist blind-pool growth fund. Enter: Permira.

The European buyout, growth and credit giant on Thursday said it had agreed to acquire a 40 percent stake in Madrid-headquartered fund of funds manager AltamarCAM. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close late this year, were not disclosed.

AltamarCAM was formed in 2021 via a merger between Spain’s Altamar Capital Partners, a two-time winner of PEI Awards’ Fund of Funds Manager of the Year in EMEA, and Germany’s CAM Alternatives. The combined firm boasts a range of private markets solutions spanning over 500 institutional and 13,000 retail clients, per the statement. According to PEI data, it has €16.2 billion of assets under management across fund strategies such as FoFs, secondaries, venture capital and debt.

The appeal for Permira is obvious. AltamarCAM co-chief executive Claudio Aguirre told Private Equity International in 2021 that the plan was to reach €25 billion of AUM in five years’ time, of which €5 billion will have come from a growing private wealth unit. It also plans to expand CAM’s existing advisory business, which has managed separate accounts for German insurers since 2001.

The transaction is unusual, however, because it comes from Permira’s 2021-vintage Growth Opportunities II fund – a vehicle that isn’t geared towards GP stakes. Typically, such deals are the preserve of specialists such as Blue Owl’s Dyal Capital Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Petershill or Blackstone’s Strategic Capital Holdings. That’s in part because these investments often rely on stable revenues from the underlying GPs rather than barnstorming exits and generally comprise smaller stakes – typically between 10 or 20 percent – than Permira’s hefty 40 percent. They might also involve longer holding periods or complex routes to liquidity (see: Petershill’s 2021 IPO).

Other firms, such as Apollo Global Management, have dabbled in GP stakes via their balance sheet – a strategy that enables both parties to take full advantage of any synergies by combining resources, teams and networks, among other things.

Speaking to Private Equity International, José Luis Molina, managing partner and chief executive of AltamarCAM, said the deal gave four passive minority partners who had taken a 37.5 percent stake in Altamar in 2012 an exit. Permira, which began bilateral discussions with Altamar around four years ago, will have no involvement in AltamarCAM’s day-to-day activities or investment decisions, according to Molina. No debt was used in the deal, he added.

AltamarCAM, meanwhile, will sit alongside a diverse group of companies in PGO II’s existing portfolio, which includes the likes of fitness app AllTrails, SaaS business mParticle and cloud security provider Sysdig, per a 2021 statement about its final close.

What’s different about this transaction is that whereas traditional GP stakes buyers are either coy about their exit strategy or say they are permanent capital and therefore don’t have one, Permira will be looking to sell its stake in AltamarCAM at some point in time. An IPO could be on the cards – Molina tells us his firm could “IPO tomorrow” in Madrid if it wanted to, though it will take a strategic approach when it comes time and could consider bourses in Amsterdam or Paris.

What is certain is that Permira’s Altamar CAM transaction represents a new frontier for GP stakes – one with the potential to inspire a wave of other generalists to try their hand in a sector that was already becoming rather crowded.

– Adam Le and Carmela Mendoza contributed to this report.