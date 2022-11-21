IFC proposes $60m commitment

The World Bank Group's member organisation has backed a private equity fund.

Institution: International Finance Corporation

Headquarters: Washington, DC, US

AUM: $45.0 billion

The International Finance Corporation has proposed a $60 million commitment to Multiples Private Equity Fund IV.

As illustrated below, the IFC’s recent commitments have focused on the healthcare, TMT, transport and financial services sectors in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.