Inside Investcorp’s $100bn AUM growth plans
The Gulf region's biggest private equity firm plans to scale its existing businesses, according to vice-chairman and CIO Rishi Kapoor.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The Gulf region's biggest private equity firm plans to scale its existing businesses, according to vice-chairman and CIO Rishi Kapoor.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination