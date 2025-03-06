Inside the semi-liquid fund boom
Richard Hope, co-head of investments at Hamilton Lane, discusses the cash drag issue that evergreen funds face and why semi-liquids aren't appropriate for every GP, in this episode of PEI's Spotlight podcast.
