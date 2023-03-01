Investcorp closes North America fund on €1.2bn

Fund: Investcorp North America Private Equity Fund
Amount raised: $1.2 billion
Target size: $1 billion
Stage of fundraising: Final close
Investcorp has held a final close on €1.2 billion for Investcorp North America Private Equity Fund, according to a recent press release.
The firm raised capital from a variety of institutional investors including family offices, pension plans and private wealth funds.
The buyout fund will target mid-market businesses in the TMT and business services sectors. This is not new territory for the firm, with Investcorp having invested in North American mid-market businesses for over 40 years.
