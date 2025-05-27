Investor Intentions: Amundi Alpha Associates targets late-stage PE commitments through new impact FoF
The firm is currently raising a €300m impact FoF, focused 65% on climate and 45% on social themes.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The firm is currently raising a €300m impact FoF, focused 65% on climate and 45% on social themes.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination