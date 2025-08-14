Investor Intentions: MMAA announces domestic PE/VC blind fund selection plan
Military Mutual Aid Association aims to commit 480bn Korean won to private equity and venture capital funds domestically.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Military Mutual Aid Association aims to commit 480bn Korean won to private equity and venture capital funds domestically.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination