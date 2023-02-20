LACERA supports Sprott latest funds

LACERA makes $150m commitment to two Sprott funds.

Name: Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association

Headquarters: Pasadena, US

AUM: $68.87 billion

Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association (LACERA) has backed two private equity funds, committing $100 million to Sprott Private Resource Streaming & Royalty Annex and $50 million to Sprott Private Resource Streaming & Royalty Annex – Co-Investment, according to its recent board meeting materials.

Launched in December 2022, Sprott Private Resource Streaming & Royalty Annex follows the debt investment strategy. It invests mainly in North America focusing on metals and mining projects.

Founded in 1981, Sprott is a worldwide asset management offering clients extremely distinctive precious metals and real assets investing solutions.

