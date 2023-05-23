LACERS reveals new PE commitments

The US public pension has backed a number of private equity funds.

Institution: Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Los Angeles, US

AUM: $20.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18.47%

The Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System has revealed a host of commitments in its May meeting materials.

The US public pension fund made two commitments to venture capital firm GGV Capital, with $40 million slated for GGV Capital IX, and another $10 million for GGV Capital IX Plus. Both are TMT-focused venture capital funds.

A total of $25 million was allocated to Barings Emerging Generation Fund II, as well as another $50 million towards Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI.

The largest commitment was made to TA XV, with the pension fund allocating $60 million to the fund.

