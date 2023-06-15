Low DPI trumps recession among LP concerns – Capstone report

The denominator effect has dropped in importance as investors worry about liquidity, according to a survey from the placement firm on distributions and investor allocations.

The impact of lower distributions is causing greater concern among investors than macro-economic conditions, research from placement firm Capstone Partners has found.

European LPs and North American LPs indicated a rating of 3.4 and 3.25 respectively on low DPI affecting their allocations in 2023 in a report titled Low DPI Environment and Impact on 2023 Allocation. Meanwhile, concern about a recession is the most impactful market element on Asian investors’ allocation, which had a score of 3.

Participants were asked to assign a rating between 1 to 5, with the former having less impact and the latter more impact.

The denominator effect, which was most often cited in discussions in the second half of last year, has slipped in importance, according to the report.

For new relationships, more than two-thirds of LPs across regions said they expect a DPI of up to 0.25x on the prior fund. For existing relationships, expectations for DPI is high among LPs in Europe (46 percent) and in Asia-Pacific (41 percent). Meanwhile, LPs in North America put greater importance on strong portfolio company performance than DPI on previous funds.

Aude Pouradier Duteil, a principal at Capstone, told Private Equity International that this finding goes hand-in-hand with the cultural aspect of LPs.

“It’s important in the US and how they define this trust is making sure that the GP delivers. They do lots of reference calls with their network,” Pouradier Duteil said. “They look at the track record. While you see that in Europe and Asia, the trust between the LPs and GPs [is] developed more through in-person relationships… You see that pragmatism in how US LPs invest. It’s also important to note that the US is a larger and more mature market than the rest.”

Pouradier Duteil also noted that there are additional layers of complexities building around requests from LPs toward their GPs in the fundraising process.

“LPs asked for co-investments or secondaries sweeteners beginning around 10 years ago to push GPs to the finish line for a primary ticket. Since covid, we see that these two elements are no longer sweeteners but are a prerequisite.”

She added: “In the past 18 months, an additional layer has been, ‘Where is my seeded portfolio?’ LPs would say: ‘ If I don’t have assets for a new relationship, that would be difficult for me to give you any primary ticket’. Another layer added is the Article 8 or 9 [EU ESG and sustainability classification] request. And now, it’s all about realisations.”

GPs are increasingly using the secondaries market or other types of financing and liquidity instruments such as NAV financing to provide cash to LPs, market sources have told PEI.

Between 50 percent and 66 percent of respondents said that the lower DPI environment would make them more inclined to cash out in a GP-led transaction, the report found.

“It’s really up to the GPs to use what’s in their toolbox and select the one that is the most applicable and that which will be meaningful for their LPs,” said Pouradier Duteil.

That said, allocation levels have stayed relatively stable, with roughly half of European and North America respondents keeping their exposure to PE unchanged as in 2022. Fully 62 percent of Asian LPs said they expect no change in allocations this year.

More than 360 LPs participated in the study, which was conducted in the second quarter of this year.