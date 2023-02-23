MassPRIM commits $1.1bn to PE

The US Pension fund made commitments across five private equity funds.

Institution: Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board

Headquarters: Boston, US

AUM: $91.9 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17.7%

Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board committed $1.1 billion across five private equity funds, according to its February board meeting materials.

The pension fund committed $370 million to TA Associates across 2 of its funds: $335 million to TA XV and $35 million to TA Select Opportunities Fund III. TA Associates was founded in 1968 by Peter Brooke. The Boston-based firm expanded its presence in the US with the opening of its Silicon Valley office in 1982.

MassPRIM made a new relation with Pharmakon Advisors. It made a $150 million commitment to BioPharma Credit Investments V. Founded in 2009, Pharmakon Advisors is a New York-based firm that targets debt investments in life science companies in North America.

The Massachusetts-based pension fund also made commitments of $285 million to GTCR Fund XIV and $300 million to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI.

