MassPRIM unveils new PE commitments

MassPRIM approves more than $600m of capital to multiple funds.

Institution: Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board

Headquarters: Boston, US

AUM: $91.9 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17.7%

Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board (MassPRIM) recently approved multiple commitments to private equity, according to the pension’s board materials.

The public pension fund made the following commitments:

Managed by CVC Capital Partners, CVC Capital Partners IX has a target size of €25 billion and focuses on buyout investments across Europe and North America. MassPRIM has invested in eight prior CVC funds, according to PEI data.

Providence Strategic Growth VI (PSG VI) will target investments in growth-oriented, lower-mid-market companies in the software and tech-enabled services industries primarily located in North America.

Managed by American Industrial Partners, the recently launched American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VIII has a target size of $5 billion and will focus on industrial businesses located in North America. MassPRIM has previously committed $75 million to its predecessor fund which closed on $3 billion of capital commitments.

The pension fund further revealed a commitment of up to $75 million to KPS Mid-Cap Fund II. MassPRIM has invested in four prior KPS funds starting in 2009, including a $40 million commitment to KPS Mid-Cap Fund.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.