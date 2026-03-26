PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Middle East’s fundraising oasis awaits GPs who are willing to commit
Managers who double down on the region and serve investors’ needs will stand better chances of harvesting success.
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Managers who double down on the region and serve investors’ needs will stand better chances of harvesting success.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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