Northleaf Capital Partners: Mid-market magic
Information inefficiencies within the mid-market offer an abundance of opportunities for those with a differentiated platform, says Shane Feeney, global head of secondaries at Northleaf Capital Partners.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Information inefficiencies within the mid-market offer an abundance of opportunities for those with a differentiated platform, says Shane Feeney, global head of secondaries at Northleaf Capital Partners.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination