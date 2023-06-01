Oregon State Treasury confirms PE commitments

Name: Oregon State Treasury
Headquarters: Salem, US
AUM: $92.4 billion
Allocation to private equity: 27.1%
The Oregon State Treasury has confirmed three commitments to private equity in its recent 31 May board meeting.
The Salem-based pension fund allocated €315 million to CVC Capital Partners IX. Oregon has a long history with CVC Capital Partners having made commitments to both CVC Capital Partners VII and CVC Capital Partners VIII. The ninth generation of CVC Capital Partners flagship is targeting €25 billion.
Furthermore, Oregon slated a combined $50 million to California-based venture capital firm Mayfield. $30 million was allocated to Mayfield XVII and $20 million to Mayfield Select III.
