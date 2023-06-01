Oregon State Treasury confirms PE commitments

The US public pension fund has strengthened its relationship with CVC Capital Partners, along with committing to two Mayfield funds.

Name: Oregon State Treasury

Headquarters: Salem, US

AUM: $92.4 billion

Allocation to private equity: 27.1%

The Oregon State Treasury has confirmed three commitments to private equity in its recent 31 May board meeting.

The Salem-based pension fund allocated €315 million to CVC Capital Partners IX. Oregon has a long history with CVC Capital Partners having made commitments to both CVC Capital Partners VII and CVC Capital Partners VIII. The ninth generation of CVC Capital Partners flagship is targeting €25 billion.

Furthermore, Oregon slated a combined $50 million to California-based venture capital firm Mayfield. $30 million was allocated to Mayfield XVII and $20 million to Mayfield Select III.

