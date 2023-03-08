Oregon State Treasury reveals new PE commitments

The Oregon-based pension fund has committed $850m to four new private equity vehicles.

Institution: Oregon State Treasury

Headquarters: Salem, US

AUM: $93.3 billion

The Oregon State Treasury has committed $850 million to private equity vehicles, according to materials from a recent meeting.

The pension has allocated $250 million to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI, a diversified buyout fund with a multi-regional focus, and $150 million to EnCap Flatrock Midstream Fund V, along with $50 million to the sidecar.

Oregon also committed $200 million to Warwick Partners V, a North American buyout fund that focuses on investments in oil and gas. Finally, a $200 million investment was made to an undisclosed Alpine Investors fund. The San Francisco-based firm currently has $3.75 billion in assets under management.

