Paragon Partners raises €1.2bn

The Munich-based investment firm has held a final close for its fourth fund.

Fund names: Paragon Partners IV

Amount raised: €1.2 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor: Paragon Partners III

Paragon Partners has held a final close on €1.2 billion for Paragon Partners IV.

Capital raised for the fund will be used to invest with a buyout strategy in mid-sized companies demonstrating high strategic and developmental potential. The fund received commitments from new and existing investors including Europe, Japan and the US.

