Name: Plymouth County Retirement Association
Headquarters: North Plymouth, US
AUM: $1.31 billion
Allocation to private equity: 17%
The Plymouth County Retirement Association committed $10 million to Kohlberg Investors X in Q4 2022, according to meeting materials from its latest board meeting.
Kohlberg Investors X, a mid-market buyout fund, is not the first fund managed by Kohlberg & Company that the pension fund has backed, with $10 million previously committed to Kohlberg Investors IX.
PCRA has a 17% allocation to private equity – over its target of 13%.
As shown below, PCRA’s private equity programme focuses on North American buyout vehicles.
