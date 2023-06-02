The US pension has committed $10m to Kohlberg Investors X.

Name: Plymouth County Retirement Association

Headquarters: North Plymouth, US

AUM: $1.31 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17%

The Plymouth County Retirement Association committed $10 million to Kohlberg Investors X in Q4 2022, according to meeting materials from its latest board meeting.

Kohlberg Investors X, a mid-market buyout fund, is not the first fund managed by Kohlberg & Company that the pension fund has backed, with $10 million previously committed to Kohlberg Investors IX.

PCRA has a 17% allocation to private equity – over its target of 13%.

As shown below, PCRA’s private equity programme focuses on North American buyout vehicles.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.