Pendulum to stay with LPs – at least in the near term

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
At PEI’s annual Women in Private Markets Summit in New York, LPs discussed the power dynamic with GPs and what they expect from managers they work with.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination