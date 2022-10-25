Fund name: Ridgemont Equity Partners IV

October 2021 Predecessor Fund: Ridgemont Equity Partners III ($1.6 billion)

Ridgemont Equity Partners has announced that it has held a final close on its fourth flagship private equity fund, Ridgemont Equity Partners IV, at its hard cap of $2.35 billion.

The fund focuses on buyout vehicles and has raised $700 million more than its predecessor, which closed in December 2018 at $1.6 billion.

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a private equity firm that provides buyout and growth capital to closely held private companies and new business platforms. The firm focuses on investments of $25 million to $75 million, in industries in which it has deep expertise, including basic industries and services, energy, healthcare and telecommunications/media/technology.