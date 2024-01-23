Side Letter: Apollo’s fee cut

Just happened
No hard fee-lings
In a difficult fundraising environment, LPs are finding themselves with more power at the negotiating table. Apollo Global Management is among the latest to discover this. The firm, our colleagues at Buyouts report, reached a compromise with the limited partner advisory committee on its 2013-vintage Fund VIII after pushback from LPs on its extension proposal (registration required).
Apollo charged a 1.5 percent management fee on Fund VIII during the investment period (which stepped down for larger commitments), dropping to 0.75 percent of invested capital after the deployment period. Apollo last year informed LPs that Fund VIII was moving into its extension period and that fees would remain the same as in the harvest period.
In an informational LPAC call, however, investors pushed back on continuing to pay the fee during the extension period, sources told Buyouts. The two sides eventually agreed to halve the harvest-period fees for the first extension year and no fee on the second extension year.
The Institutional Limited Partners Association’s best practices recommend that no fees be charged during the extension period. If a fee is necessary to incentivise the GP to wind down remaining assets, “the GP should seek an amendment to the LPA to allow such a fee. Any fee agreed during a fund term extension should take into account the lower expense burden during extension, notably where a GP has raised successor funds”, IPLA suggests.
Such extensions may well become more common in an environment where exits are scarce and an expectation gap remains between sellers and buyers. If Apollo’s case study is anything to go by, GPs in a similar position may consider approaching the thorny issue of fees on these extension funds with care.
On the subject of extensions…
Ardian has joined a growing list of firms seeking additional time to raise their funds. The Paris-headquartered firm received approval from LPs for an additional year to raise its latest flagship private equity secondaries programme, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). ASF IX is seeking at least $15 billion, according to PEI data, or north of $20 billion, according to a source familiar with the fundraise, and has been in market for almost two years.
Firms have been seeking extensions for various reasons, and according to the source familiar with Ardian’s fundraise, its fundraising extension was sought to accommodate further commitments from private banks, which are a growing source of capital for the firm. Pantheon and Cinven have both sought extensions to their subscription periods over the past year – backing up findings from investment bank Investec, which last week published data showing 58 percent of 143 GPs surveyed expect their next fund will take more than three months longer to close than its predecessor. Fully 27 percent said it would take more than six months longer to reach a final close.
Essentials
Bridging loans
An online platform for matching sub line lenders and borrowers has accelerated its plans to expand into the US, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report (registration required). London-based start-up Bridge began operating in the UK and Europe last autumn and is now bringing the platform stateside earlier than planned.
The company is onboarding 22 lenders for the UK and Europe and, once complete, will open to GPs by the second quarter of this year. Bridge’s aim is to streamline the process of matching lenders and borrowers of subscription lines in negotiating their terms, similar to websites matching retail customers with credit card offers.
Part of the rationale for Bridge’s accelerated US expansion is that supply-side shocks in the US – such as last year’s bank failures and the impact of capital requirements – will drive borrowers to broaden their network of relationships with business continuity in mind.
VC outlook
VC dealmaking and fundraising volumes faltered last year. Is 2024 likely to look any different? That’s what our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal sought to answer in a three-part series looking at the outlook for valuations, exits and dealmaking (registration required). Here are a few key takeaways:
- Deals are expected to pick up in the second half of this year, barring any further geopolitical tensions. GPs efforts on portfolio company triage are winding down and are more willing to deploy capital to new opportunities
- On the fundraising front, GPs considered as high quality will continue to attract LP attention. In particular, investors will prioritise those with sustainable business models that are capable of enduring changing environments
- DPI will continue to reign supreme this year as investors seek money back before committing to anything else.
Dig deeper
Institution: Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System
Headquarters: Los Angeles, US
AUM: $30 billion
Allocation to Private equity: 18.08%
The Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System revealed seven commitments to private equity in its latest meeting, the largest of which was a $75 million commitment to Clearlake Capital’s eighth flagship vehicle. Clearlake Capital Partners VIII will target distressed investments in North America across consumer goods, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. The vehicle is targeting a $15 billion final close.
The full list of commitments is displayed below.
For more information on The Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the PEI database.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le and Carmela Mendoza.