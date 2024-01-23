Side Letter: Apollo’s fee cut

No hard fee-lings

In a difficult fundraising environment, LPs are finding themselves with more power at the negotiating table. Apollo Global Management is among the latest to discover this. The firm, our colleagues at Buyouts report, reached a compromise with the limited partner advisory committee on its 2013-vintage Fund VIII after pushback from LPs on its extension proposal (registration required).

Apollo charged a 1.5 percent management fee on Fund VIII during the investment period (which stepped down for larger commitments), dropping to 0.75 percent of invested capital after the deployment period. Apollo last year informed LPs that Fund VIII was moving into its extension period and that fees would remain the same as in the harvest period.

In an informational LPAC call, however, investors pushed back on continuing to pay the fee during the extension period, sources told Buyouts. The two sides eventually agreed to halve the harvest-period fees for the first extension year and no fee on the second extension year.

The Institutional Limited Partners Association’s best practices recommend that no fees be charged during the extension period. If a fee is necessary to incentivise the GP to wind down remaining assets, “the GP should seek an amendment to the LPA to allow such a fee. Any fee agreed during a fund term extension should take into account the lower expense burden during extension, notably where a GP has raised successor funds”, IPLA suggests.

Such extensions may well become more common in an environment where exits are scarce and an expectation gap remains between sellers and buyers. If Apollo’s case study is anything to go by, GPs in a similar position may consider approaching the thorny issue of fees on these extension funds with care.

On the subject of extensions…

Ardian has joined a growing list of firms seeking additional time to raise their funds. The Paris-headquartered firm received approval from LPs for an additional year to raise its latest flagship private equity secondaries programme, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). ASF IX is seeking at least $15 billion, according to PEI data, or north of $20 billion, according to a source familiar with the fundraise, and has been in market for almost two years.

Firms have been seeking extensions for various reasons, and according to the source familiar with Ardian’s fundraise, its fundraising extension was sought to accommodate further commitments from private banks, which are a growing source of capital for the firm. Pantheon and Cinven have both sought extensions to their subscription periods over the past year – backing up findings from investment bank Investec, which last week published data showing 58 percent of 143 GPs surveyed expect their next fund will take more than three months longer to close than its predecessor. Fully 27 percent said it would take more than six months longer to reach a final close.

