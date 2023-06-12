Side Letter: CalPERS customises capital; LPs’ liquidity platform; Blackstone’s MD loss

Just happened
Custom capital
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System – the largest public pension plan in the US – has room to spare when it comes to private equity. Unlike its peers, many of which are facing overallocation issues as a result of the denominator effect, CalPERS’ private equity NAV stood at 12.2 percent as of 31 March, below its 13 percent target, according to a memo accompanying its annual programme review. This follows a $2.4 billion decline in PE NAV year-on-year to $55.1 billion.
CalPERS committed $14.5 billion to private equity in the 12 months to end-March, including $3.7 billion of investments under previously approved customised investment accounts (CIA). It completed 34 new fund commitments, three fund-like CIAs and 13 discretionary co-investments over the period, and, in addition to the $14.5 billion, signed $6.3 billion of new CIAs that are expected to draw capital over a multi-year time frame.
The latter comes amid a concerted effort to expand its zero- and low-fee investment activity, which represents “an important and growing portion of the portfolio”, per the annual review. In the 12 months to end-March, 38 percent of investment capital fell within that umbrella. “While CalPERS faces challenges in building the portfolio, it also has opportunities given its scale, experience, and large investment team,” the review said. “Staff’s continued focus on deploying capital through lower-cost investment structures will help mitigate overall fees.”
CalPERS’ burgeoning love affair with CIAs chimes with something a funds lawyer told Side Letter over tea last week. The partner noted that, while the fundraising environment is extremely slow at the moment, customised accounts are “going more strongly”. As many LPs grapple with tight allocation limits, as well as macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, it seems the ability to decide exactly where and how their money will be deployed (not to mention with more attractive fees) is becoming a more appealing prospect.
Tapping liquidity
Every six months or so it seems like a new platform launches to facilitate the trading of secondhand stakes in private markets funds. None have really taken off to the extent that LPs are actively bypassing the traditional intermediaries to sell their stakes on a digital marketplace. Tap, a trading platform launched by two tech executives, wants to change that.
The firm has raised $3 million from executives at firms such as cap table management software firm Carta and startup website AngelList, and VC firms Fin Capital, Courtside Ventures and Precursor Ventures, according to details shared with Side Letter. Its focus is on LP stakes worth between $100,000 and $100 million – an area that most secondaries intermediaries overlook, chief executive Jeff Leathers tells us. Tap completed almost two dozen secondaries trades last year, according to the details.
We asked Leathers why he thinks his platform will offer something different to how LP trades are intermediated today. To him, it’s the smaller end of the secondaries trades that is an untapped market, so to speak. Institutional investors wanting to part ways with a sub-$100 million fund interest aren’t well served by the intermediary community, he says. On top of that, it’s Tap’s pricing database and tech offering that helps broaden the number of potential buyers of a fund stake, which helps increase pricing for sellers. Tap had around $500 million of NAV on its platform for sale as of the first quarter, according to Leathers.
“LP-led transactions are so templated and simple that most banks do not view them as worthwhile to pursue in comparison with GP-leds [sponsor-initiated secondaries processes], which garner higher fees,” Leathers told us. “The market is ripe for technology in a way that it was not five years ago.”
We don’t know if Tap will really disrupt the LP secondaries market. What seems clear, though, is that this market has the potential for disruption, and that Leathers and his team seem highly motivated to do so.
Essentials
Leading by example
JP Morgan Private Bank has released the results of its 3rd annual Top 200 Women-Powered Businesses Report, which analyses more than 13,000 women-founded, led, owned or managed companies in the UK. The 2023 research notes that the number of women-led companies that have made successful exits has risen dramatically in the past decade, going from just five in 2013 to 171 in 2022. These businesses bucked a broader exit trend seen between 2021 and 2022: women-led exits rose by 16.3 percent during this period, whereas exits generally by the wider high-growth company population dropped by 15.2 percent.
Looking at private capital, JP Morgan’s research found that private investment into these businesses has grown from £630 million ($784 million; €733 million) in 2013 to £5.75 billion last year. Women-led businesses’ share of overall private investment in the UK grew in tandem, representing 14.8 percent in 2013 and 23 percent in 2022. JP Morgan lists firms including General Atlantic, Blackstone Growth and Andreessen Horowitz as some of the biggest investors in women-powered businesses by the value of equity invested.
Blackstone’s MD move
James Yang, a Hong Kong-based managing director within Blackstone‘s private equity group, has left the firm, per filings with the HK Securities and Futures Commission. Yang previously spent seven years with The Carlyle Group, including most recently as a vice-president within its Asia buyout team, before joining Blackstone in 2016. His destination is unclear. Blackstone declined to comment.
Dig deeper
LP meetings. It’s Monday, so here are some LP meetings to watch out for this week.
12 June
13 June
- Bay County Retirement Board
- Shelby County Retirement System
- Employees’ Retirement Fund of the City of Dallas
- Employees’ Retirement System of Alabama
- Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System
- New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association
- State of Wisconsin Investment Board
- Davie Police Officers’ Pension Plan
- Virginia Retirement System
- Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System
- New Hampshire Retirement System
14 June
- City of Fresno Retirement Systems
- Alameda County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Los Angeles Water & Power Employees Retirement Plan
- South Dakota Retirement System
- State of Wisconsin Investment Board
- Tulare County Employees Retirement Association
- Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds
- City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Retirement System
- Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Kern County Employees Retirement Association
- State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
15 June
- Alameda County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund
- Quincy Retirement System
- School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio
- Alaska Teachers’ Retirement System
- Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System
- Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
- San Diego County Employees’ Retirement Association
- City of Baltimore Employees’ Retirement System
- Miami Beach Firefighters’ and Police Officers’ Pension Plan
- Municipal Employees Retirement System of Louisiana
- Alaska Retirement Management Board
- Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund
- Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System
- San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System
- Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York
- Washington State Investment Board
- City of Tallahassee Pension Fund
- Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System
16 June
- School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio
- Alaska Teachers’ Retirement System
- Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association
- Alaska Retirement Management Board
- Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System
- Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Helen de Beer and Katrina Lau.