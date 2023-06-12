Side Letter: CalPERS customises capital; LPs’ liquidity platform; Blackstone’s MD loss

Custom capital

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System – the largest public pension plan in the US – has room to spare when it comes to private equity. Unlike its peers, many of which are facing overallocation issues as a result of the denominator effect, CalPERS’ private equity NAV stood at 12.2 percent as of 31 March, below its 13 percent target, according to a memo accompanying its annual programme review. This follows a $2.4 billion decline in PE NAV year-on-year to $55.1 billion.

CalPERS committed $14.5 billion to private equity in the 12 months to end-March, including $3.7 billion of investments under previously approved customised investment accounts (CIA). It completed 34 new fund commitments, three fund-like CIAs and 13 discretionary co-investments over the period, and, in addition to the $14.5 billion, signed $6.3 billion of new CIAs that are expected to draw capital over a multi-year time frame.

The latter comes amid a concerted effort to expand its zero- and low-fee investment activity, which represents “an important and growing portion of the portfolio”, per the annual review. In the 12 months to end-March, 38 percent of investment capital fell within that umbrella. “While CalPERS faces challenges in building the portfolio, it also has opportunities given its scale, experience, and large investment team,” the review said. “Staff’s continued focus on deploying capital through lower-cost investment structures will help mitigate overall fees.”

CalPERS’ burgeoning love affair with CIAs chimes with something a funds lawyer told Side Letter over tea last week. The partner noted that, while the fundraising environment is extremely slow at the moment, customised accounts are “going more strongly”. As many LPs grapple with tight allocation limits, as well as macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, it seems the ability to decide exactly where and how their money will be deployed (not to mention with more attractive fees) is becoming a more appealing prospect.

Tapping liquidity

Every six months or so it seems like a new platform launches to facilitate the trading of secondhand stakes in private markets funds. None have really taken off to the extent that LPs are actively bypassing the traditional intermediaries to sell their stakes on a digital marketplace. Tap, a trading platform launched by two tech executives, wants to change that.

The firm has raised $3 million from executives at firms such as cap table management software firm Carta and startup website AngelList, and VC firms Fin Capital, Courtside Ventures and Precursor Ventures, according to details shared with Side Letter. Its focus is on LP stakes worth between $100,000 and $100 million – an area that most secondaries intermediaries overlook, chief executive Jeff Leathers tells us. Tap completed almost two dozen secondaries trades last year, according to the details.

We asked Leathers why he thinks his platform will offer something different to how LP trades are intermediated today. To him, it’s the smaller end of the secondaries trades that is an untapped market, so to speak. Institutional investors wanting to part ways with a sub-$100 million fund interest aren’t well served by the intermediary community, he says. On top of that, it’s Tap’s pricing database and tech offering that helps broaden the number of potential buyers of a fund stake, which helps increase pricing for sellers. Tap had around $500 million of NAV on its platform for sale as of the first quarter, according to Leathers.

“LP-led transactions are so templated and simple that most banks do not view them as worthwhile to pursue in comparison with GP-leds [sponsor-initiated secondaries processes], which garner higher fees,” Leathers told us. “The market is ripe for technology in a way that it was not five years ago.”

We don’t know if Tap will really disrupt the LP secondaries market. What seems clear, though, is that this market has the potential for disruption, and that Leathers and his team seem highly motivated to do so.

