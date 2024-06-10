Side Letter: Carry tax increase?

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
UK voters could find out more details about proposals to tax carried interest at the higher rate this week. Plus: Summit Partners' $9bn target; and promising signs for wealth and HNWI capital. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination