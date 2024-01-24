Side Letter: Dispatches from Cannes

Clouds over paradise

At the IPEM conference in Cannes last year, a hot conversation topic was the industry’s “reality check” on leverage and how GPs were having a challenging time executing on transactions. A year later, the vibe remains one of subdued optimism.

This year’s theme is “Getting Deals Done”. As ever, it’s vital that words spoken in the Palais des Festivals turn into action. “I’m not worried,” France Invest chairman Bertrand Rambaud, told attendees this morning. “Deals, exits and fundraising slowed down in 2023. But slowed down – not freeze.” The slowdown is just a blip as the asset class is long-term and driven by mega-trends, and deals and exits will accelerate this year, he added. He urged GPs in the room to get back to basics and focus on value creation and their distributed to paid-in ratios to LPs, as well as to be patient and creative in the current environment.

A pan-European survey from AlixPartners that followed Rambaud’s keynote shows, however, a less gung-ho sentiment among managers: 64 percent of GPs polled between September and November said 2024 will be a bad year for exits. On the dealmaking front, it’s looking more positive, with nearly 60 percent saying it will most likely be a good year.

On our mind in Cannes this week: can central banks calibrate rates to bring down inflation without triggering a global recession? How can artificial intelligence be developed responsibly within private equity? What new types of liquidity options are GPs considering? Our senior reporter on the ground Carmela Mendoza would love to catch up with you if you’re at the event.

AFF dispatch

Over in Hong Kong, the finance industry is having a packed week with a few conferences lined up. Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum earlier today, Amy Lo, head and chief executive of UBS Hong Kong, noted that the bank has seen more private clients showing interest towards private equity.

“The traditional market has been tough in the past few years and clients realised they need to diversify,” Lo said, adding that wealth advisers have also been talking to clients – mainly family offices and high-net-worth individuals – about the endowment style of investing.

More private investors are stepping into alternatives to preserve and grow their wealth, particularly showing appetites for private equity and credit investments. Swiss private bank Pictet saw the highest amount of client commitments into the asset class in 2022, global co-head of private equity Maurizio Arrigo told Private Equity International previously. Last year also saw PE firms launch a flurry of semi-liquid strategies to capture the interests of wealthy individuals.

Oregon’s bellwether

In a sign of the times, one of PE’s most enthusiastic LPs has turned cashflow negative for the first time since the global financial crisis. Contributions from Oregon Investment Council‘s PE portfolio outweighed distributions by $518 million, our colleagues at Buyouts report, citing a presentation that will be made at a board meeting today (registration required).

OIC, which manages investments for multiple state pensions and endowments, is one of the nation’s largest PE allocators; Oregon Public Employees Retirement System, its biggest plan, has been consistently overallocated to the asset class, with 28 percent of total assets in PE against a 20 percent target.

Oregon’s negative cashflow shows the severity of the year’s exit market, with both the number and total value of exits lower than every year since at least 2012, according to the presentation. The percentage of distributions to the portfolio’s NAV stood below 10 percent in the first half of last year, compared with around 25 percent from 2014 to 2020. A return to the more normal rate of 25 percent would generate $6.5 billion of annual distributions, the presentation noted.

It’s not all doom and gloom: despite the bleak environment, the system plans to commit between $2.5 billion and $3.5 billion to up to 15 funds this year. This might suggest that PE’s biggest fans understand the need for steady deployment and, though they will no doubt become more selective, still have capital available for some of those in market.

Essentials