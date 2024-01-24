Side Letter: Dispatches from Cannes

Just happened
Clouds over paradise
At the IPEM conference in Cannes last year, a hot conversation topic was the industry’s “reality check” on leverage and how GPs were having a challenging time executing on transactions. A year later, the vibe remains one of subdued optimism.
This year’s theme is “Getting Deals Done”. As ever, it’s vital that words spoken in the Palais des Festivals turn into action. “I’m not worried,” France Invest chairman Bertrand Rambaud, told attendees this morning. “Deals, exits and fundraising slowed down in 2023. But slowed down – not freeze.” The slowdown is just a blip as the asset class is long-term and driven by mega-trends, and deals and exits will accelerate this year, he added. He urged GPs in the room to get back to basics and focus on value creation and their distributed to paid-in ratios to LPs, as well as to be patient and creative in the current environment.
A pan-European survey from AlixPartners that followed Rambaud’s keynote shows, however, a less gung-ho sentiment among managers: 64 percent of GPs polled between September and November said 2024 will be a bad year for exits. On the dealmaking front, it’s looking more positive, with nearly 60 percent saying it will most likely be a good year.
On our mind in Cannes this week: can central banks calibrate rates to bring down inflation without triggering a global recession? How can artificial intelligence be developed responsibly within private equity? What new types of liquidity options are GPs considering? Our senior reporter on the ground Carmela Mendoza would love to catch up with you if you’re at the event.
AFF dispatch
Over in Hong Kong, the finance industry is having a packed week with a few conferences lined up. Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum earlier today, Amy Lo, head and chief executive of UBS Hong Kong, noted that the bank has seen more private clients showing interest towards private equity.
“The traditional market has been tough in the past few years and clients realised they need to diversify,” Lo said, adding that wealth advisers have also been talking to clients – mainly family offices and high-net-worth individuals – about the endowment style of investing.
More private investors are stepping into alternatives to preserve and grow their wealth, particularly showing appetites for private equity and credit investments. Swiss private bank Pictet saw the highest amount of client commitments into the asset class in 2022, global co-head of private equity Maurizio Arrigo told Private Equity International previously. Last year also saw PE firms launch a flurry of semi-liquid strategies to capture the interests of wealthy individuals.
Oregon’s bellwether
In a sign of the times, one of PE’s most enthusiastic LPs has turned cashflow negative for the first time since the global financial crisis. Contributions from Oregon Investment Council‘s PE portfolio outweighed distributions by $518 million, our colleagues at Buyouts report, citing a presentation that will be made at a board meeting today (registration required).
OIC, which manages investments for multiple state pensions and endowments, is one of the nation’s largest PE allocators; Oregon Public Employees Retirement System, its biggest plan, has been consistently overallocated to the asset class, with 28 percent of total assets in PE against a 20 percent target.
Oregon’s negative cashflow shows the severity of the year’s exit market, with both the number and total value of exits lower than every year since at least 2012, according to the presentation. The percentage of distributions to the portfolio’s NAV stood below 10 percent in the first half of last year, compared with around 25 percent from 2014 to 2020. A return to the more normal rate of 25 percent would generate $6.5 billion of annual distributions, the presentation noted.
It’s not all doom and gloom: despite the bleak environment, the system plans to commit between $2.5 billion and $3.5 billion to up to 15 funds this year. This might suggest that PE’s biggest fans understand the need for steady deployment and, though they will no doubt become more selective, still have capital available for some of those in market.
Essentials
Qantas’s elevation
Australia’s Qantas Superannuation has named a new head of private markets. Allan Chen, whose role was unveiled on LinkedIn, has been promoted twice in a little over a year at the super, having joined as senior investment manager in 2022 before his appointment as head of sustainability and impact last year. This marks Chen’s second stint at Qantas Super, having also served there from 2015 to 2020. In the intervening years, Chen was CFO at BetterMedical, a PE portfolio company of Livingbridge. In his new role, Chen will oversee real assets, PE, venture capital and impact.
Established in 1939, Qantas Super provides pension services to Qantas Group’s employees and families. According to its 2022-23 annual report, the pension has a total of A$8.52 billion ($5.63 billion; €5.11 billion) of assets under management, with about 8.9 percent – or A$760 million – in private equity. Its GP relationships are mostly Australia-based, and include the likes of Ellerston Capital, Roc Partners and Liverpool Partners.
Though unremarkable by global standards, Qantas Super’s 8.9 percent PE allocation puts it on the higher end of the spectrum for Aussie supers, many of which tend to have exposure in the low single digits due to fee disclosure requirements. Chen may soon find himself with even more firepower to hand, with Qantas stating in September that it was looking to join the growing band of supers using mergers to capitalise on economies of scale.
Legal moves
The legal industry’s shake up continues apace. Baker McKenzie is among the latest to make a hiring coup, naming ex-Latham & Watkins deal specialist Eric Schwartzman head of private equity in California. Schwartzman re-joined Latham in 2020, having worked with the firm for over a decade before departing for Weil, Gotschal & Manges in 2012, according to LinkedIn. He was formerly co-chair of Latham & Watkins’ corporate department and, in his most recent stint there, helped lead its Bay Area PE practice. Clients Schwartzman has advised include Silver Lake, Ares Management and Searchlight Capital, according to Baker McKenzie’s website.
There have been a number of high-profile movements in the legal industry in recent months; most notably Paul Weiss raided rival Kirkland & Ellis for a cohort of partners including debt and dealmaking heavyweights Neel Sachdev and Roger Johnson. Baker McKenzie, for its part, says it has hired nearly 30 partners in the practice area globally over the past 18 months, including Kirkland lawyer Erika López in Chicago and Hannah Luqmani from Fried Frank in London.
With PE dealmaking a little quieter than usual at the moment, it stands to reason that at least some of those moving in the legal space could be doing so opportunistically as firms bulk up for the next wave of M&A.
Dealmaking aside, are you curious to know how the legal industry shapes up in terms of fund formation activity? Check out Private Equity International‘s latest Fund Formation League Table, published yesterday.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza, Madeleine Farman and Katrina Lau.