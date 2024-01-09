Side Letter: Distribution relief?

Good news for cash-strapped LPs?

At a time when many LPs are lamenting private equity’s dearth of distributions, San Bernardino County Employees’ Retirement Association has received some welcome news. The US pension system could expect distributions from its PE programme to treble to $800 million for the year ending June 2024. That’s according to consultant NEPC at a SBCERA board meeting last week, to which our colleagues at Buyouts listened in (registration required). For context, SBCERA received just $216 million in the year to March 2023.

The system had an 18 percent allocation to the asset class as of June and a rather wide target range of between 6 percent and 23 percent. Its PE portfolio had a market value of $2.8 billion as of Q3 2023, representing 19.4 percent of total assets. Since 2000, SBCERA’s PE programme has generated a 10.81 percent net IRR and 1.69x multiple on investments.

NEPC’s cashflow projections for SBCERA were included in a proposed PE pacing plan outlined and discussed at the meeting. It is unclear exactly what’s behind the increase in distributions and NEPC did not provide further details, according to Buyouts.

It’s important to note that SBCERA is credited with pioneering the use of master custodial account relationships. These are a type of separate account that allow an LP to invest in a manager’s primary funds, co-investments, secondaries or direct investments, Buyouts reported in July. Among its MCA managers in 2023 are Adams Street Partners, Industry Ventures and Partners Group. As PEI noted in November, such accounts tend to offer far greater flexibility in terms of deployment, liquidity profile and strategic exposure than commitments to blind-pool funds.

Bottom line: the jury’s out on whether SBCERA’s enviable distribution pipeline signals broader relief for the LP community as a whole, or is entirely case-specific. Still, with exits tentatively expected to improve somewhat from last year’s freeze, many of SBCERA’s peers will be hoping it can help them.

Blackstone’s semi-liquid

Blackstone has become the latest firm to successfully raise an evergreen PE fund. The alternatives giant has collected about $1.3 billion for Blackstone Private Equity Strategies Fund, better known as BXPE, per a January SEC filing. BXPE will invest across buyouts, secondaries, life sciences, tactical opportunities and other opportunistic strategies, PEI reported in October. The fund is “structured a bit differently” to Blackstone’s BREIT and BCRED vehicles, president Jon Gray said in an earnings call that month, adding that the universe of investors is “more limited”. According to Bloomberg, this is because the vehicle is targeting those with at least $5 million to invest.

To find out how this compares with some of BXPE’s incumbent peers, check out PEI‘s September guide to the semi-liquids universe.

Secondaries sophistication

With more LP capital expected to flow toward a burgeoning secondaries market this year, the rising sophistication of these investors could lead to a narrowing of players receiving the cash, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor note this week (registration required). Several secondaries mega-raises garnered substantial capital last year, and just as Side Letter was going to press, Lexington Partners said it had raised $22.7 billion for its 10th flagship secondaries vehicle – the largest secondaries fund ever raised.

“People are way more educated,” says David Atterbury, a managing director at HarbourVest Partners. “It’s gone from being a tool used by people when they’re in the early stages of building their portfolios to mitigate J-curve, to being a tool for managing their annual allocations… It has a certain slot.”

Investors are being offered a broader range of strategies, says John Carter, managing partner and chief executive of Hollyport Capital. These range from a “big index play” to niches where buyers have conviction they can generate outperformance – a trend that will continue over the next 12 months and beyond, Carter adds.

This increasing sophistication and specialisation will create an environment of “survival of the fittest”, Carter predicts. Certain managers will demonstrate that they can deliver value from specific strategies, attracting an increasing amount of capital. Those that do not offer something special will struggle.

