Side Letter: Hurdle headaches?

Hurdle headaches?

Private Equity International has spent a lot of time lately thinking (and talking) about hurdle rates in a high-interest-rate environment and, to be more specific, whether they are too high. As we noted earlier this month, the argument is nuanced. In one camp, you have those arguing that hurdle rates should be higher when rates are hiked to reflect private equity’s premium over asset classes like fixed income; on the other hand, you have those arguing that hurdles should come down in line with PE valuations so that teams are still able to reach carry and remain motivated.

According to Goodwin’s Terms Database for Private Investment Funds, published Wednesday, nearly 80 percent of PE funds still have a hurdle rate at the traditional 8 percent. The next most popular is a 6 percent preferred return, seen in 9 percent of funds. Goodwin notes that during the low-interest-rate environment, some managers were able to get more favourable terms by setting hurdle rates lower or by switching to a fixed return of capital approach requiring managers to return 120 percent to 130 percent of invested capital before they began to receive carried interest.

What does seem likely, however, is that the clamour around hurdle rates will increase among both camps in the event that interest rates and inflation remain high for an extended period of time.

Allianz’s AI wish list

The emergence of artificial intelligence has been welcomed by many in private markets, not least by tech and operations heads tasked with providing quicker and smarter ways to deliver fund services. Aside from driving automation across multiple areas like aggregating KPIs, investors like Allianz Capital Partners hope the tech’s influence will be further reaching in the mid-term.

“Can AI actually perform oversight or at least prepare clear oversight reports for us,” Helge Baur, head of private markets operations at Allianz Capital Partners, said on a panel at the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry’s Private Assets Conference on Wednesday. “We simply ask the machine: ‘Tell me what’s the most pressing topic. What’s on the agenda for today? And then coming to a risk-based oversight approach – what are [the riskiest] capital calls or capital events happening within the next two weeks?’”

Baur noted that added functionality from an AI would make it easier for new joiners to familiarise themselves with Allianz’s funds. As AI use cases develop, staff might also be redirected towards other functions. “I think we will simply see a different kind of skillset that we will need going forward. And we see that already in Silicon Valley… they start to hire prompt engineers, who just think about the ‘perfect prompt’, so that they could get close to a 100 percent answer from their machines.”

On that note…

Cybersecurity is always a hot topic at finance conferences, but even as attackers become seemingly exponentially more threatening by the day, many people are still struggling to define the right framework for addressing them, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO note (registration required). Fortunately, attendees at the Private Funds CFO Network’s European Forum earlier this month shared their insights and practice tips to improve cybersecurity. Here’s an abridged version:

Put your IT teams in front of investors.

IT vendors are getting a closer inspection from investors, so plan accordingly.

Consider an amnesty period for teams to share details of any shadow IT tools – undisclosed tech used by individuals for remote work – including AI.

