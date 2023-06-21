Private Equity News & Analysis Side Letter: Insight’s SEC charges; TPG’s fundraising reset; PE’s dispute risk Insight Partners has been charged by the US regulator for allegedly overcharging management fees. Plus: TPG expects a fundraising reset next year; and why PE's difficult exit environment could breed more disputes. Here’s today's brief, for our valued subscribers only. Share A- A+ 100%

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged US venture giant Insight Partners for allegedly overcharging fees and failing to disclose a fee calculation conflict. Insight Venture Management LLC has agreed to pay a $1.5 million penalty and $864,958 in disgorgement and prejudgment interest, which has already been paid back to the impacted funds, per a Tuesday statement from the regulator.

The SEC alleged that Insight’s limited partnership agreements for certain funds it advised allowed it to charge management fees based on invested capital in individual portfolio investments, which would be reduced if Insight determined that one of these assets had suffered a permanent impairment. The body said that from August 2017 through April 2021, Insight charged excess management fees by inaccurately calculating management fees based on aggregated invested capital at the portfolio company level instead of at the individual portfolio investment security level.

It also alleged that, because Insight did not disclose its permanent impairment criteria, investors were unaware that the criteria Insight used were narrow and subjective, making them difficult to satisfy.

Spokespeople for Insight Partners had not returned a request for comment at the time of publication.

The charges come shortly after news that Insight had reduced the target for its latest flagship from $20 billion to $15 billion, as Side Letter previously noted.

The SEC has made it clear that private equity, and in particular, private equity fees, are a key focus of Gary Gensler’s tenure as chairman. As early as 2021, Igor Rozenblit, former co-head of the SEC’s private funds unit and now-founder of regulatory consultancy Iron Road Partners, told our colleagues at Buyouts that regulators will be looking to make sure GPs properly adjust management fee calculations in situations where an investment has been written down or off (registration required). In other words, it appears Insight has charged investors a management fee on something that is permanently impaired when it has told its LPs they would not be charged in those circumstances, Sarah de Ste Croix, an investment partner at law firm Stephenson Harwood told Side Letter. “Investors have to know what they’re coming into [when they invest in a fund],” she said.

The issue hits two SEC hot topics of fee transparency and conflicts of interest, she added. Typically, private equity funds charge management fees on committed capital for the first five years when the vehicle is in its deployment stage. In the next five years, management fees are calculated on the assets that remain in the fund, with adjustments made for those assets that have been written down or written off, she added.

With Gensler’s efforts gaining momentum with a legislative curtain-raiser in May, it’s safe to assume that more enforcement actions are to come.

TPG’s chief executive Jon Winkelried expects the PE market in 2024-25 to “reset” and break out of the current challenging environment, he said at last week’s Morgan Stanley US Financials Payments & CRE Conference, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). “We’re hearing more from large LPs about increasing their allocation to private equity because they’re fully allocated but they don’t want to miss out on this vintage,” Winkelried said. “We’re seeing some people pro-actively increase their level of commitments.”

Winkelried noticed large LPs increasing their allocation to PE while selling older vintages on the secondaries market – a sign that more capital might be freed up for newer commitments ahead. The market may also witness a change in the mix of funds on offer, said Winkelried, as GPs reach the end of their capital raising extensions, and some LPs “are not just going to give extensions forever”.

On its first-quarter earnings call, TPG noted that four flagship vehicles, including TPG Partners IX, may fall a few billion dollars short of their aggregated $27.5 billion target. Winkelried said at the conference that the firm’s strong focus on DPI would help fundraising, with LPs “appreciating the fact that we have recycled capital to them”.

PE’s challenging exit environment may prove a potential breeding ground for legal disputes. That was one takeaway from a briefing with lawyers from Debevoise & Plimpton in Hong Kong on Tuesday. “We think that there’s a significant risk that disputes will be at the exit stage rather than at the earlier stages,” said partner Gareth Hughes. Investor appetites for liquidity at a time when GPs are not seeing favourable exit valuations is catalysing interest in continuation funds and put options. As GP and LP intentions may not fully align at all times, the exit stage becomes “a real avenue for contentious issues”, Hughes noted.

Assets of a fund that are subjected to legal disputes are likely to have a huge mark-down in valuation when being liquidated. “Trying to sell an asset which is subject to a dispute is very difficult,” said partner Mark Johnson. The ideal resolution is to solve disputes as early as possible within the lifespan of a vehicle. Fortunately, both LPs and GPs will be motivated to reach a commercial resolution quickly to prevent tainting their reputation as a ‘troublemaker’ and potentially affecting future opportunities, the lawyers said.

PE funds locally licensed under the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission may also have to keep an eye out for greater regulatory scrutiny, with the SFC more actively diving into the track records of those entities. That includes reviewing whether their previous conduct complies with the latest requirements, international counsel Samuel Fung noted. This was first disclosed as part of an amended licensing handbook published in 2019, the enforcement of which slowed in the pandemic. Although not yet a widespread concern, Fung advises fund managers to keep good documentation of proceedings in case of routine checks.

