Side Letter: Introducing PEI’s performance data; Warburg’s $15bn; Africa’s Adenia exclusive

PEI’s new performance data

At a time when resource-constrained LPs are thinking carefully about which GPs to re-up with, a firm’s track record becomes more important than ever before. Just as well, then, that Private Equity International has this morning launched a fund performance data offering. Fund profiles on our database now disclose how much of a fund’s capital has been called and how it has performed in terms of TVPI, RVPI, DPI and IRR. The data covers 84 of the largest 100 funds closed between 2008-20, and funds that comprise 50 percent of all capital raised over that period. Try it out for yourself on our Private Equity Database.

Warburg’s war chest

Warburg Pincus is inching closer to a final close on its latest flagship. The growth giant has gathered $15.4 billion for Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14, according to a Friday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Fund XIV launched in the heady fundraising days of 2021 with a $16 billion target, our colleagues at Buyouts reported at the time (registration required). The vehicle, which has already surpassed the size of its 2018-vintage predecessor, appears to be taking longer to raise this time round; Fund XIII launched and closed in the space of a year, according to PEI data. A sign of the times.

Eurazeo’s retail raises

Raising capital from institutional investors may have become more challenging last year, but the retail channel appears to be in good health. Such investors accounted for more than €800 million of the €3.1 billion raised by French alternatives firm Eurazeo last year, per a statement. That’s an almost 50 percent increase from the prior year.

Eurazeo said it had “stepped up” investment offerings dedicated to the retail segment, including Eurazeo Principal Investments in private equity and a real estate-focused European Long-Term Investment Fund. It also established more distribution partnerships with the likes of Société Générale-owned Boursorama bank. PE accounted for approximately €1.6 billion of inflows last year across vehicles such as Eurazeo PME IV, Eurazeo Smart City Venture II, Digital IV and biotech-focused Kurma Growth Opportunities I.

