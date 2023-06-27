Side Letter: Japan’s 90% alts allocator; Monument’s Mozaic merger; UK’s take-private trend

Just happened
Betting on red
It’s not every day that an institutional investor has enough conviction in an asset class to hike its allocation fivefold. Then again, Pension Fund of Japanese Corporations is not your everyday investor. Though tiny by other institutional standards – the pension has just 23 billion yen ($163 million; €147 million) of assets under management – on an allocation basis, PFJC is one of the world’s most bullish alternative investors, with 90 percent of its portfolio in those asset classes.
Conviction, then, is clearly something that PFJC has in abundance. That said, if you needed any further proof, take a look at its allocation plans for 2023: speaking at affiliate title Private Debt Investor‘s Seoul Forum on Monday, chief investment officer Yoshi Kiguchi said the institution had budgeted this year to raise its allocations to distressed debt to 10 percent, up from 2 percent. It also has a 2 percent allocation to special situations, though it is unclear if this will be included in the allocation increase. Read more at PDI here (registration required).
“We believe this year we are preparing for [a] recession, especially in the US and the Europe, and we have already budgeted to increase [our] distressed allocation to a maximum of 10 percent,” Kiguchi said. “We have prepared such [a] kind of budget right now because we have experience: in early 2009, we increased distressed exposure and we got an annual return of more than 20 percent. From such kind of experience, we believe later this year we may have a chance to increase.”
Predicting widespread distressed activity continues to be a brave bet, as our colleagues at PDI noted this month (registration required). The latest study from Kroll Bond Rating Agency concluded that for those who didn’t hedge themselves against interest rate rises have already suffered their fates and “the damage is mostly done”, meaning those anticipating a wave of distress may find themselves disappointed.
It’s important to note, however, that Kiguchi’s comments suggest the pension has simply given itself the flexibility to invest in distress, should such a wave appear, rather than having already piled in. If that wave does end up materialising, his conviction will look very prescient indeed.
A monumental merger
Placement agent Monument Group and its strategic alliance partner, boutique secondaries advisory firm Mozaic Capital Advisors, will merge, per details shared with Side Letter. Combined, Monument and Mozaic have raised and advised on more than $131 billion of capital across 205 funds and transactions. The merged entity will have 50 professionals across its offices in Boston, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Tokyo, led by 16 partners with an average tenure of 15 years.
Though the Mozaic name will “still be used for a short period of time”, the combined firm will ultimately operate under the Monument brand, its managing partner Mike Miller told Side Letter. “It’s pretty clear, as we sit today, that in order to be a true value-added partner and adviser to our clients – whether it’s in primary fundraising or in the secondary market – it’s best to have all of those skill sets on the table [as] part of our team, as we engage with the market,” Miller said.
When asked why both firms chose to join forces rather than continuing their strategic alliance, Mozaic’s co-founding partner Christine Patrinos said “that line” between separate entities and combined firm was beginning to blur already. “We could stay independent, but we think we’ll be much more powerful as a combined unit affecting seamless transactions for our clients across particularly the GP-led space, but also providing another platform for LPs that want to think about their overall portfolio management.”
Tenzing update
Yesterday we reported that tech investor Tenzing had made significant headway with its third flagship fund, noting that the vehicle launched in October 2021 according to Private Equity International data. Side Letter now understands the fund in fact launched in February this year. A spokesperson for Tenzing declined to comment on fundraising when contacted by Side Letter.
Essentials
Taking it private
Despite interest rate hikes and the rising cost of acquisition financing, the number of take-private deals of UK-listed companies saw an uptick over the past year. According to research from law firm Mayer Brown, the market recorded 13 take-private deals over a 12-month period to end-May, narrowly exceeding the 12 deals recorded in the same period last year.
The firm noted that lower valuations in UK companies, especially ones outside the FTSE100, continue to attract buyers. “Despite last year’s short-lived Truss government, the UK economy is seen to be relatively low-risk globally,” said partner James West in a details shared with Side Letter. Delisted companies acquired by PE funds can benefit from additional funding, extra time and expertise to expand and improve their businesses. PE firms, on the other hand, can take advantage of their currencies against sterling: of the 13 take-private deals completed over the period, seven buyers were US-based.
And lastly…
There appears to be a new buzz phrase among some LPs these days. In the past week, Side Letter has heard the phrase “flat is the new up” mentioned by at least two investors – including a European family investor.
“If you have a flattish, moderately up fund size, that’s good in today’s market,” the investor said, noting that the days of funds vastly overshooting their predecessors are likely over. “That’s where we are now because of the demand and supply dynamics playing out in the fundraising market.”
It’s clear not all GPs are subscribing to this thinking: CVC Capital Partners has already raised at least 14 percent more for its latest flagship compared with its predecessor, as we reported yesterday; while Ardian is shooting for at least a 32 percent increase between secondaries programmes, as the Financial Times reported this week (subscription required).
