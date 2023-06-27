Side Letter: Japan’s 90% alts allocator; Monument’s Mozaic merger; UK’s take-private trend

One of the world's most bullish alternatives investors is betting big on a wave of distressed opportunities. Plus: Why the Monument/Mozaic merger makes sense; and why UK take-privates are defying a wider market slowdown. Here’s today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Betting on red

It’s not every day that an institutional investor has enough conviction in an asset class to hike its allocation fivefold. Then again, Pension Fund of Japanese Corporations is not your everyday investor. Though tiny by other institutional standards – the pension has just 23 billion yen ($163 million; €147 million) of assets under management – on an allocation basis, PFJC is one of the world’s most bullish alternative investors, with 90 percent of its portfolio in those asset classes.

Conviction, then, is clearly something that PFJC has in abundance. That said, if you needed any further proof, take a look at its allocation plans for 2023: speaking at affiliate title Private Debt Investor‘s Seoul Forum on Monday, chief investment officer Yoshi Kiguchi said the institution had budgeted this year to raise its allocations to distressed debt to 10 percent, up from 2 percent. It also has a 2 percent allocation to special situations, though it is unclear if this will be included in the allocation increase. Read more at PDI here (registration required).

“We believe this year we are preparing for [a] recession, especially in the US and the Europe, and we have already budgeted to increase [our] distressed allocation to a maximum of 10 percent,” Kiguchi said. “We have prepared such [a] kind of budget right now because we have experience: in early 2009, we increased distressed exposure and we got an annual return of more than 20 percent. From such kind of experience, we believe later this year we may have a chance to increase.”

Predicting widespread distressed activity continues to be a brave bet, as our colleagues at PDI noted this month (registration required). The latest study from Kroll Bond Rating Agency concluded that for those who didn’t hedge themselves against interest rate rises have already suffered their fates and “the damage is mostly done”, meaning those anticipating a wave of distress may find themselves disappointed.

It’s important to note, however, that Kiguchi’s comments suggest the pension has simply given itself the flexibility to invest in distress, should such a wave appear, rather than having already piled in. If that wave does end up materialising, his conviction will look very prescient indeed.

A monumental merger

Placement agent Monument Group and its strategic alliance partner, boutique secondaries advisory firm Mozaic Capital Advisors, will merge, per details shared with Side Letter. Combined, Monument and Mozaic have raised and advised on more than $131 billion of capital across 205 funds and transactions. The merged entity will have 50 professionals across its offices in Boston, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Tokyo, led by 16 partners with an average tenure of 15 years.

Though the Mozaic name will “still be used for a short period of time”, the combined firm will ultimately operate under the Monument brand, its managing partner Mike Miller told Side Letter. “It’s pretty clear, as we sit today, that in order to be a true value-added partner and adviser to our clients – whether it’s in primary fundraising or in the secondary market – it’s best to have all of those skill sets on the table [as] part of our team, as we engage with the market,” Miller said.

When asked why both firms chose to join forces rather than continuing their strategic alliance, Mozaic’s co-founding partner Christine Patrinos said “that line” between separate entities and combined firm was beginning to blur already. “We could stay independent, but we think we’ll be much more powerful as a combined unit affecting seamless transactions for our clients across particularly the GP-led space, but also providing another platform for LPs that want to think about their overall portfolio management.”

Tenzing update

Yesterday we reported that tech investor Tenzing had made significant headway with its third flagship fund, noting that the vehicle launched in October 2021 according to Private Equity International data. Side Letter now understands the fund in fact launched in February this year. A spokesperson for Tenzing declined to comment on fundraising when contacted by Side Letter.

Essentials