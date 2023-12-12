Side Letter: LPs’ competitive edges

Regulation’s reception

LPs want more transparency and better alignment with their GPs, but not at too high a cost. In Coller Capital‘s latest survey of investors compiled in its winter barometer this week, more than four-fifths of LPs believe that on the whole, the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s private funds rules, spearheaded by chair Gary Gensler this year, will have a positive impact on transparency and alignment. This was most pronounced when it comes to restricted activities rules such as GP clawback disclosures, with 87 percent of respondents saying they believe the rules will improve transparency and alignment. There is less confidence when it comes to actual implementation of the rules via methods such as side letters, with just 76 percent saying implementation will result in better outcomes.

It’s worth remembering that not all LPs viewed this year’s private funds reforms as necessarily positive. Senior executives from Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System have previously said that prohibiting preferential treatment would have a “chilling effect” on LPs’ ability to secure side letters. Marcus Frampton, CIO of Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, told Private Equity International in September that the SEC’s rules encroach on the pension’s freedom to work with its GP partners as it sees fit. Alaska, for its part, wishes to have the “unfettered ability to negotiate information rights that work for us and to pursue side letter negotiations in the best interests of the Alaskans we manage money on behalf of”, he said.

Side letters are crucial to how private markets operate. Over three-quarters of LP respondents in a survey conducted by the Institutional Limited Partners Association last year said their organisations would not be able to invest in private equity without side letters. It’s no surprise that a majority of LPs believe disclosure of preferential treatment via side letters will lead to greater transparency and alignment. But what Coller’s survey didn’t ask is whether LPs feel they’d lose their competitive edge due to the SEC’s new rules. As many LPs have pointed out this year, that’s a whole different question.

First-time fortunes

In a challenging fundraising environment, emerging managers have cause for optimism. Research from placement firm Probitas Partners found that 75 percent of LPs surveyed said they were interested in seeing new firms formed through spinouts of experienced teams that worked together, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). Only 2 percent of respondents said they don’t look at first-timers, by policy, and 12 percent said they’ve slowed or stopped investing in first-time funds. The survey included responses from 69 LPs.

The survey also found that 48 percent of respondents said they were only focused on groups with attributable track records, while 43 percent said they were looking at new teams pursuing niche strategies. While spinouts of experienced teams from the same former shops led the way, 40 percent of respondents said they were willing to look at experienced teams coming together for the first time, the survey said.

The research shows that LPs remain interested in emerging managers, even though first-time fundraising is down. First-time funds only raised $6 billion globally in the first quarter of this year, after raising $67 billion all of last year, according to Buyouts data.

APAC debt demand

Yesterday, Side Letter noted that – according to the newly published European Family Office Report 2023 from Campden Wealth and HSBC Global Private Banking – European family offices are hungry for direct PE. Today, we turn our attention to the APAC edition of that report, published this morning by Campden Wealth and Raffles Family Office.

Though APAC families have a similar exposure to direct PE as their European counterparts – 10 percent and 11 percent, respectively – their forward-looking appetites are rather different. On a net basis, 21 percent of APAC families plan to increase their direct exposure, compared with 28 percent for Europeans. Instead, APAC respondents were most bullish on private debt and direct lending, with 29 percent planning an increase. APAC families have a 3 percent allocation to that asset class at present, broadly in line with Europeans (4 percent) and the global average (3 percent).

European family offices are far more bullish on VC than their counterparts. The former plan a 21 percent net increase to the asset class, versus only 3 percent in APAC. This is from present exposures of 4 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Essentials

Apax’s close

European PE giant Apax Partners has held the final close on its debut impact fund after two years on the fundraising trail, our colleagues at New Private Markets note (registration required). Apax Global Impact Fund, which NPM said launched in November 2021 with a target of approximately $1 billion, closed on $900 million, per a statement.

Apax recruited two execs to lead the strategy in 2021: New York-based David Su, who spent 12 years at Norwest Venture Partners, and Alykhan Nathoo, who joined in London from Africa specialist Helios Investment Partners. It pursues impact along four themes: health, environment and resources, social and economic mobility, and “impact enablers” – technologies that enable businesses in the previous three sectors. It is an Article 9 fund under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

To incentivise delivering impact, a slice of Apax’s carried interest has been linked to non-financial KPIs. Each portfolio company is set targets related to scale of impact, depth of impact and ESG priorities, and is assessed using Apax’s proprietary framework to determine the carried interest the firm receives.

Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le and Carmela Mendoza.