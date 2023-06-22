Side Letter: LPs’ top priorities; PRIMERA GPT; GIC’s new PE chief

What LPs have in their sights

Have we hit the bottom of the fundraising rut? Yes, according to a survey of LP sentiment by Rede Partners. The placement agent and advisory firm has found that investors expect to hold commitments to new funds steady over the next 12 months and that overall capital deployment plans are more positive than six months ago, when respondents to its Liquidity Index Report reported the lowest deployment sentiment. There are four key factors driving the improved sentiment: performance, distribution flows back to LPs, top-down LP allocations and LP confidence in general, Gabrielle Joseph, Rede’s head of due diligence and client development, said in a statement accompanying the report.

The strategy LPs have the biggest increase in appetite for is secondaries funds, followed by private credit, distressed/turnaround and lower mid-market buyouts. For secondaries strategies, LPs appear hungrier for traditional LP portfolio acquisitions over GP-led transactions, with 76 percent of respondents planning to either maintain or increase deployment to the former (by comparison, 68 percent said they plan to do the same for sponsor-initiated secondaries).

We’re not out of the fundraising woods yet, according to Rede. “Poor fundraising momentum will likely continue to persist for some time to come, largely spurred by low distribution expectations and flat valuations,” the firm noted.

How Partners Group is using generative AI

Side Letter caught up recently with Patrik Bless, co-head of business applications and chief information security officer at Partners Group, to find out more about how the firm integrated generative AI, referred to as PRIMERA GPT internally, into its global employee base this month.

In May, Bless’s team set out to: get access to the API, which allowed the firm to use GPT3.5 (and in the last two weeks GPT4), leverage the firm’s cloud and data engineering capabilities, and bring it live across the firm’s employees. It took them about a week to make it fully available across the firm, according to Bless, who adds that whatever they put into the AI will not be used for the training of future versions of the model.

While it’s still early days to provide stats on which functions within Partners Group are using PRIMERA GPT more often, Bless noted that users have tapped it for RFP writing support, coding, tracking behaviour analytics in cybersecurity and analysing contractual language. The use cases are also starting to evolve to include sector analysis for investment teams.

Where does the firm hope to take PRIMERA GPT in the next two to three years?

“In my view, this should be something that’s going to be as useful as your Outlook at some point, something that people will use on a day-to-day basis…something that is almost comparable to the internet.”

Partners Group is also finalising guiding principles on the use of its AI platform. These include human first, explainability, accountability, regulatory compliance and privacy and security. “These principles are extremely important to have…if you have an AI take or give a recommendation on an investment, you want to be able to explain. It is crucial that consumers, investors as well as regulators absolutely should demand and will demand clarity on guidelines in this space,” Bless says.

Saying hi to high-net-worths

More good news on the non-institutional LP capital front: high-net-worth and retail investors are expected to pour more of their cash into alternatives. Such investors account for around 5 percent of assets in the alternative asset industry – a figure that’s expected to rise to 9 percent by 2030, according to research by asset manager Managing Partners Group, which surveyed wealth managers and institutional investors collectively responsible for £258 billion ($330 billion; €300 billion) in AUM.

Alternative assets are “gradually moving into the mainstream” for HNW and retail investors as they look for investment returns that maintain pace with higher inflation, Managing Partners Group chief executive Jeremy Leach said, adding that regulation and a “lack of technology” has previously held such investors back from investing in alts.

Making non-institutional investors aware of potential risks when investing in alternatives is crucial, as market sources have pointed out.

They did the math