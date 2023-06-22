Side Letter: LPs’ top priorities; PRIMERA GPT; GIC’s new PE chief

Just happened
What LPs have in their sights
Have we hit the bottom of the fundraising rut? Yes, according to a survey of LP sentiment by Rede Partners. The placement agent and advisory firm has found that investors expect to hold commitments to new funds steady over the next 12 months and that overall capital deployment plans are more positive than six months ago, when respondents to its Liquidity Index Report reported the lowest deployment sentiment. There are four key factors driving the improved sentiment: performance, distribution flows back to LPs, top-down LP allocations and LP confidence in general, Gabrielle Joseph, Rede’s head of due diligence and client development, said in a statement accompanying the report.
The strategy LPs have the biggest increase in appetite for is secondaries funds, followed by private credit, distressed/turnaround and lower mid-market buyouts. For secondaries strategies, LPs appear hungrier for traditional LP portfolio acquisitions over GP-led transactions, with 76 percent of respondents planning to either maintain or increase deployment to the former (by comparison, 68 percent said they plan to do the same for sponsor-initiated secondaries).
We’re not out of the fundraising woods yet, according to Rede. “Poor fundraising momentum will likely continue to persist for some time to come, largely spurred by low distribution expectations and flat valuations,” the firm noted.
How Partners Group is using generative AI
Side Letter caught up recently with Patrik Bless, co-head of business applications and chief information security officer at Partners Group, to find out more about how the firm integrated generative AI, referred to as PRIMERA GPT internally, into its global employee base this month.
In May, Bless’s team set out to: get access to the API, which allowed the firm to use GPT3.5 (and in the last two weeks GPT4), leverage the firm’s cloud and data engineering capabilities, and bring it live across the firm’s employees. It took them about a week to make it fully available across the firm, according to Bless, who adds that whatever they put into the AI will not be used for the training of future versions of the model.
While it’s still early days to provide stats on which functions within Partners Group are using PRIMERA GPT more often, Bless noted that users have tapped it for RFP writing support, coding, tracking behaviour analytics in cybersecurity and analysing contractual language. The use cases are also starting to evolve to include sector analysis for investment teams.
Where does the firm hope to take PRIMERA GPT in the next two to three years?
“In my view, this should be something that’s going to be as useful as your Outlook at some point, something that people will use on a day-to-day basis…something that is almost comparable to the internet.”
Partners Group is also finalising guiding principles on the use of its AI platform. These include human first, explainability, accountability, regulatory compliance and privacy and security. “These principles are extremely important to have…if you have an AI take or give a recommendation on an investment, you want to be able to explain. It is crucial that consumers, investors as well as regulators absolutely should demand and will demand clarity on guidelines in this space,” Bless says.
Saying hi to high-net-worths
More good news on the non-institutional LP capital front: high-net-worth and retail investors are expected to pour more of their cash into alternatives. Such investors account for around 5 percent of assets in the alternative asset industry – a figure that’s expected to rise to 9 percent by 2030, according to research by asset manager Managing Partners Group, which surveyed wealth managers and institutional investors collectively responsible for £258 billion ($330 billion; €300 billion) in AUM.
Alternative assets are “gradually moving into the mainstream” for HNW and retail investors as they look for investment returns that maintain pace with higher inflation, Managing Partners Group chief executive Jeremy Leach said, adding that regulation and a “lack of technology” has previously held such investors back from investing in alts.
Making non-institutional investors aware of potential risks when investing in alternatives is crucial, as market sources have pointed out.
They did the math
Resilience in CEE fundraising
Private equity and venture capital continued to flow into central and eastern Europe last year amid the war in Ukraine, with only a 11 percent decline in fundraising to €1.62 billion, according to latest figures from industry body Invest Europe. Buyout funds gathered €379 million, about one fifth of total capital raised, while growth capital funds raised €340 million and venture funds raised €708 million, representing 44 percent of capital raised. PE and VC investments reached €2.77 billion last year, 12 percent below the average for the previous five years. Exits stood at €771 million, 40 percent lower than in 2021.
Essentials
GIC’s PE chief
Singapore’s GIC has appointed Hwee Loo Tan as its head of Asia private equity. Tan has been with the SWF for over two decades and most recently was co-head, global investments, strategy and risk for private equity, according to LinkedIn. In her new role, Tan will oversee GIC’s PE direct investments, as well as funds and co-investments across the Asia-Pacific region. The AVCJ first reported on Tan’s appointment.
Private equity accounted for 17 percent of GIC’s total portfolio as of 31 March 2022, up 2 percentage points from the prior year, according to the investor’s 2021-22 annual report. GIC backed the Brookfield Global Transition Fund in the first half of 2023, according to PEI data.
Striking off oil
As the transition to net zero gathers pace, investing in oil and gas funds has become something of a no-go for many managers. This can be for a multitude of reasons, ranging from the need to meet ESG targets to a lack of financial stability stemming from less-popular assets. The latter is especially true for investment consultant Verus, which said in a presentation to Alameda County Employees’ Retirement System that “the exit risk is too high for us to gain comfort”, calling the prospect of investing in these funds “formidable”.
“There was a time when investing in oil/gas funds was a reasonable strategy, albeit highly cyclical. Today, the challenges in liquidity, regulatory policy and demand uncertainty make underwriting formidable,” Verus said in the presentation. “Older oil/gas funds are still struggling for liquidity and, absent a complete reversal of a low-carbon future, we think that will only get worse seven to 10 years down the road as funds investing today look for an exit.” In a bid to navigate this complex issue, Verus will propose an energy transition fund for ACERA later this month, it said.
