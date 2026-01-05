Side Letter: More bang; less buck?
Side Letter's 2025 quizmasters revealed; could a volatile start to 2026 hint at another shaky year for private equity activity?; Korea's sovereign wealth fund spies opportunity overseas.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Side Letter's 2025 quizmasters revealed; could a volatile start to 2026 hint at another shaky year for private equity activity?; Korea's sovereign wealth fund spies opportunity overseas.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination