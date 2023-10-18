Side Letter: NAV naysayers

Saying nay to NAV

With distributions few and far between at present, managers have increasingly turned to NAV financing as a means of generating liquidity. Carlyle Group, for example, last year took out a €1.25 billion NAV financing loan against assets held in its 2018-vintage Carlyle Europe Partners V, Private Equity International reported in June. Market adoption of NAV loans is expected to rise to 80 percent by 2030, per a May report by Rede Partners. That compares with a 15 percent in 2021.

Not all GPs, however, are convinced of the merits of such facilities. Global alternatives giant EQT is among the doubters.

“There are some questions in the market now around NAV financings, where private markets firms lever up funds to drive distributions – that’s not something that we do,” chief executive Christian Sinding said on the firm’s Tuesday earnings call. “That, we believe, is more in the financial engineering side of the equation rather than fundamental value creation. This is about trying to drive innovation in the private markets and trying to run with the winners and drive even better portfolio construction, rather than any type of financial engineering.”

The considerations for GPs go beyond whether such facilities can be considered financial engineering. Other factors to evaluate include the costs, use of capital, upfront fees and restrictions in fund-level borrowing in LPAs. What’s more, the US Securities and Exchange Commission last year signalled it may look into NAV loans, citing potential conflicts of interest on the part of the fund sponsor.

Allen Waldrop, PE director at Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, is also something of a NAV sceptic. Though he acknowledges there are some valid use cases for NAV facilities when done to support underlying portfolio companies, Waldrop tells Side Letter it “doesn’t make sense” to borrow money to send distributions back to LPs. “We pay these people to invest the money, which… means like buy something, grow it and send it back – not just move the capital around through different financing schemes.”

As we noted in August, the continued growth of this area will be heavily dependent on LPs’ evolving attitudes towards the space. Investors will need to be convinced of the economic rationale for using NAV lines, and transparent communication will be paramount, particularly as fund documentation still typically precludes the use of fund-level finance. Are you an LP with an opinion on NAV facilities? We’d love to hear from you.

Capital injections

There’s an old saying in the UK: you wait all day for a bus, and three come along at once. The same appears to be true of PE M&A activity this year. In the past two weeks alone, the industry has seen four examples of completed or planned acquisitions by GPs. In addition to the Ares, Patria and Wendel tie-ups Side Letter discussed yesterday, KKR on Tuesday unveiled plans to acquire a minority stake in life sciences firm Catalio Capital Management. The capital generated is expected to accelerate Catalio’s talent acquisition and anchor its investment strategies. According to PEI data, Catalio is seeking $500 million for its Nexus Fund IV.

“The life sciences sector represents a growing market opportunity and has been an important area of focus for our healthcare growth strategy, which will be further accelerated through our partnership with Catalio,” said Ali Satvat, co-head of Americas healthcare and global head of healthcare strategic growth at KKR. “We are impressed not only by Catalio’s entrepreneurial leadership team, but also by its vast network of leading scientists who serve as venture partners.”

The timing of these acquisitions makes sense. After all, fundraising has become particularly challenging this year for both less-established GPs and incumbents alike; partnering with another firm that boasts an entirely different LP base (see: Ares and Vinci Partners) can aid in fundraising, while larger firms have the capacity to anchor their smaller counterparts (see: KKR and Catalio).

What’s more, all of these deals involve units with specialist knowledge – be it medical expertise, a knowledge of the Latin America investment landscape or secondaries experience – that could take years to replicate, and a lot of money to boot. Life sciences in particular is considered especially hard to enter organically given that it typical requires teams with backgrounds in medicine to pull off successfully. It is no coincidence that Apollo Global Management, EQT and Carlyle Group have all completed similar life sciences acquisitions in recent years.

As fundraising pressures look set to continue, the ability to build new streams of management fees and LP capital will become increasingly significant. With that in mind, there may well be more buses just around the corner.

Essentials