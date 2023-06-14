Side Letter: Net zero tensions; Bonaccord’s APAC advantage; Munich PEP’s return

Zero, some

Investors who reduce their portfolio carbon footprints are on the right path, yes? Maybe not, according to the opening panel at RI Europe in London on Tuesday, hosted by affiliate title Responsible Investor, and reported by our colleagues at New Private Markets (registration required). The panel topic was whether financial institutions are on track to meet their 2025 goals. While this discussion focused first and foremost on public markets, it is equally relevant for private markets firms.

“The first milestone of 2025 is easy… if you are prepared to sell a few toxic assets,” said Innes McKeand, head of strategic equities at USS Investment Management, giving the example of selling out of a highly carbon-intensive business such as an emerging markets cement company. “You can hit the target easily if you sell your radioactive assets… is that the right thing to do? That’s another question.”

Institutional investors remain somewhat divided over how best to tackle the climate crisis. Maine Public Employees Retirement System, for example, is among those exploring ways to cut its fossil fuel exposure; as Side Letter noted in January – however, doing so could be a complicated, and costly, process. The other camp, which includes the likes of CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman, argue that active ownership is a more effective means of generating change than divestment.

Speaking at Tuesday’s event, Morten Nilsson – chief executive of Brightwell, which manages the BT Pension Scheme – referenced London’s Kings Cross, a real estate asset that the investor had upgraded from brown to net zero. This type of real-world decarbonisation does not sit neatly with net zero targets, which penalise investors for acquiring “dirty” assets, even if they intend to transition them to be green.

The issue is a complex one. What seems clear is that net zero targets may be too blunt an instrument to incentivise the right sort of behaviour and, in some cases, push investors to make decisions that are detrimental to the global goal of decarbonisation.

DACH for more

German fund of funds Munich Private Equity Partners has begun raising its fifth fund of funds programme, according to a statement seen by Side Letter. MPEP V is seeking €300 million. Its predecessor collected €392 million against a €250 million target, Side Letter reported in December. The latest iteration will continue to back lower mid-market buyout funds across North America and Europe, targeting 10 to 12 vehicles in each. MPEP V is classified as an Article 8 product under EU SFDR regulations.

Lower mid-market managers continue to develop sector expertise and specialisation, managing director Hans-Christian Moritz tells Side Letter. They’re also building up operational capabilities to support the growth and professionalisation of their portfolio companies.

GPs in this space seem more reluctant to leave their segment through upscaling funds, Moritz adds. To achieve platform growth, “they seem to be thinking earlier on about either raising small-cap funds… and/or expanding their investment approach across different geographies”, he says.

Bonjour, Bonaccord

Last month, Private Equity International broke the news that Chris Lerner, a veteran of the Asia-Pacific fundraising scene, was reuniting with former Eaton Partners colleagues ahead of plans to launch an asset management firm targeting investments in private markets fund managers and industry solutions providers. Last week, it emerged that the new firm would be named Asia Heritage, and that it has entered into a strategic agreement with GP stakes business Bonaccord Capital Partners, per a statement.

Lerner will serve as an operating partner for Bonaccord in Singapore, leading the firm’s activities in Asia. He has also been named chairman of Verse Holdings, the parent company of Asia Heritage, GP advisory Thrive Alternatives and software business Asense, the statement said.

Asia-Pacific’s GP stakes landscape is still comparatively nascent, though there have been a handful of notable deals in recent years. North Asian giant MBK Partners reportedly sold a $1 billion stake to Blue Owl Capital last year, and Baring Private Equity Asia sold itself to EQT. GP stakes giant Petershill is also starting to see activity begin in APAC.

The GP stakes universe is expanding and, as competition among these players increases, so too must the pool of targets they’re willing to consider. Bonaccord’s partnership with Asia Heritage and Lerner is therefore timely: it will no doubt be hoping to represent something of an early mover in the region before dealmaking begins apace.

Essentials