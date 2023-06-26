Side Letter: PE in a warzone; CalPERS’ co-invest update; Tenzing’s ascent

Investing in a warzone

Over 60 opportunities in the pipeline; at least $254 million gathered from LPs for a fundraise during a war with an eye on a $300 million final close in September; portfolio top-line growth at 40 percent on average, and more than 26,000 employees in portfolio companies. Readers might associate such figures with a European mid-market private equity firm focused on the Nordics. These are in fact stats for Kyiv-headquartered Horizon Capital, shared by founder and chief executive Lenna Koszarny (above), who dropped by PEI Group’s London office last week for a PEI Presents discussion with senior reporter Carmela Mendoza in front of more than 100 colleagues.

Koszarny’s firm appears to have thrived during more than a year of war in Ukraine. Its focus on asset-light technology and export-focused businesses gives its portfolio a natural resilience to the kind of disruption that war brings, and it is tempting to think this is the secret to the firm’s survival. Listening to the stories, however, it becomes clear that it is the resilience of the people involved with those businesses that is key to the firm’s success.

“As an investor,” Koszarny said, “you are part of the community, you are shoulder-to-shoulder with the founders.”

Read our coverage of Koszarny’s interview here.

Tenzing approaches the summit

Tech investor Tenzing has raised three quarters of the target of its third fund, Side Letter can reveal. Tenzing Private Equity III has collected around £607 million ($773 million; €709 million) out of its £800 million target, according to a source familiar with the fundraise. Fund III launched in October 2021, PEI data shows. London-headquartered Tenzing made headlines at the start of the pandemic when it raised £400 million in nine-weeks without a single face-to-face meeting on its second fund. Fund III is being raised without a placement agent, Side Letter understands. The firm didn’t respond to a request for comment.

