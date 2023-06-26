Side Letter: PE in a warzone; CalPERS’ co-invest update; Tenzing’s ascent

Just happened
Investing in a warzone
Over 60 opportunities in the pipeline; at least $254 million gathered from LPs for a fundraise during a war with an eye on a $300 million final close in September; portfolio top-line growth at 40 percent on average, and more than 26,000 employees in portfolio companies. Readers might associate such figures with a European mid-market private equity firm focused on the Nordics. These are in fact stats for Kyiv-headquartered Horizon Capital, shared by founder and chief executive Lenna Koszarny (above), who dropped by PEI Group’s London office last week for a PEI Presents discussion with senior reporter Carmela Mendoza in front of more than 100 colleagues.
Koszarny’s firm appears to have thrived during more than a year of war in Ukraine. Its focus on asset-light technology and export-focused businesses gives its portfolio a natural resilience to the kind of disruption that war brings, and it is tempting to think this is the secret to the firm’s survival. Listening to the stories, however, it becomes clear that it is the resilience of the people involved with those businesses that is key to the firm’s success.
“As an investor,” Koszarny said, “you are part of the community, you are shoulder-to-shoulder with the founders.”
Tenzing approaches the summit
Tech investor Tenzing has raised three quarters of the target of its third fund, Side Letter can reveal. Tenzing Private Equity III has collected around £607 million ($773 million; €709 million) out of its £800 million target, according to a source familiar with the fundraise. Fund III launched in October 2021, PEI data shows. London-headquartered Tenzing made headlines at the start of the pandemic when it raised £400 million in nine-weeks without a single face-to-face meeting on its second fund. Fund III is being raised without a placement agent, Side Letter understands. The firm didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Essentials
CalPERS to take bite out of co-invest
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System is looking to have its cake and eat it. Citing a “lost decade,” caused by what it considered an underallocation to private equity, the US’s largest public pension system is embarking on a plan to increase the amount it will allocate to co-investing as a way to lessen the fee burden, affiliate title Buyouts reported (registration required).
The system made $4 billion in co-investment commitments – or half of its total PE commitments – in the second half of last year, the highest amount in the system’s history, according to Anton Orlich, who heads the $452.6 billion system’s private equity programme, speaking at its 20 June investment committee meeting.
“It’s one of the most effective ways to address costs. A lot of cost mitigation efforts come at the expense of net returns. But increasing our commitments to co-investments is where reducing costs goes hand-in-hand with improving net returns,” Orlich said.
CalPERS will have quite a bit of leeway to negotiate co-investment with managers that are contending with the current fundraising squeeze. A market source told Side Letter co-investment is no longer the key differentiator it once was, given the number of managers offering it as a sweetener to investors has increased. Co-investment starts the conversation, they said; it doesn’t hook an LP into a fund.
CalPERS may also benefit from opportunities that cash strapped managers want to finance and who have been struggling to raise funds: a separate market source has told Side Letter that some managers may look to make co-investments as well as deal-by-deal transactions to avoid coming back to the congested fundraising market or if they are unable to raise vehicles.
Over the past decade, the system’s co-investments have returned 12.1 percent, in line with the results of its overall private equity portfolio, according to a note from adviser Meketa.
Well Equip-ped to close
Norway’s Equip Capital has hit the hard-cap on its second fund on NOK3 billion ($278 million; €255 million), according to a statement. Equip Capital Fund II, which PEI data shows launched in March, had a 100 percent re-up rate and is already 30 percent invested across five assets, taking advantage of the “slower market”, the firm said. Asante Capital advied on the raise.
Dig deeper
LP meetings. It’s Monday, so here are some LP meetings to watch out for this week.
26 June
- City of Philadelphia Board of Pensions & Retirement
- Police & Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit
- Alameda County Employees’ Retirement Association (ACERA)
- Merseyside Pension Fund
- Louisiana State Police Retirement System (LSPRS)
- Wayne County Employees’ Retirement System
- Ventura County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Public School Retirement System of the City of St. Louis
- Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York
27 June
- Plymouth County Retirement Association
- Florida Retirement System Trust Fund
- Chicago Municipal Employees’ Annuity and Benefit Fund
- Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System
- San Antonio Fire and Police Pension Fund
- State of Wisconsin Investment Board
- The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company
- Worcester Retirement System
- Barnstable County Retirement System
- Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association
- ICG Enterprise Trust
28 June
- Los Angeles Water & Power Employees Retirement Plan
- Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System
- Tulare County Employees Retirement Association
- Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System
- Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association
- West Virginia Consolidated Public
29 June
- MWRA Employees’ Retirement System
- New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association
- Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana
- City Of Austin Police Retirement System (CAPRS)
- Sonoma County Employees’ Retirement Association
30 June
- Delaware Public Employees’ Retirement System
- Hatford Municipal Employees Retirement Fund
- Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa
Today’s letter was prepared by Adam Le, Carmela Mendoza, Madeleine Farman and Toby Mitchenall.