Side Letter: PE roundtable need-to-knows

Just happened
The value of gender diversity
It’s no secret that gender diversity within private equity often falls short of the mark. According to Level 20’s most recent report on the topic, women hold just 11 percent of senior investment roles in the UK and Europe, while 17 percent of firms still have no women at all on their UK investment teams. It’s for this reason that Private Equity International’s women in private equity roundtable has proved to be such a valuable undertaking.
Executives from LGT Capital Partners, Pantheon, Schroders Capital and UBS Asset Management gathered for our first ever roundtable on the topic last month, with the discussion ranging from how PE can encourage more young women to join the industry to how male mentors can drive change from the inside. The consensus was that, although progress is being made, it remains remarkably slow. As LGT’s Pauline Wetter (above, second from left) noted: “I recently sat on a PE panel at a university alongside two colleagues, and close to 100 percent of the audience was made up of male students. I found it shocking to see this still in 2023, and it made me realise how important it is to start driving diversity at school level.”
The state of the fundraising market, the industry’s democratisation and the proliferation of co-investments and secondaries were hot topics during the discussion. Participants agreed that, though undeniably challenging, the current market has to potential to be one of the most rewarding. As Pantheon partner Imogen Richards (above, left) noted: “This new environment is certainly going to separate the wheat from the chaff… Personally, I think it is an exciting time to be in the industry, making decisions that will really make a difference.”
You can read the full roundtable here.
Total recall or a nuanced one?
Last week we published our report into ‘recallable’ NAV loans – distributions to LPs that a GPs has the legal right to ask for back. The report has led to a few lively interactions, some playing out on LinkedIn. John Gilligan, director of Saïd Business School’s Finance Lab at Oxford University, points out that LPs having to pay back distributions are similar to GPs being on the hook for early carried interest payments to be clawed back in American-style funds. As the ultimate risk is on the LPs, the LP will use a ‘reserving policy’ to back the potential liability, he adds. “There is no requirement to fully cash collateralise the liability, even if you had to recognise it 100 percent in the accounts in certain circumstances.”
On the other hand, Jean-Paul Peters, managing director at alternatives advisory firm Kombit Consulting, points out that recallable distributions must create a challenge for LPs in terms of how they manage their liquidity, versus a non-recallable payback. “LPs have an obligation to meet a 10-day call provision that must mean they need sufficiently quick access to cash/semi-liquid assets that prevent them recycling into different commitments. Surely that is where LPAC engagement in NAV financing processes is critical.”
We’d love to hear your thoughts – whether you’re an LP that has received a recallable distribution, a GP who has used one, or a market participant with a view. Get in touch here.
Placement agent musical chairs update
The latest M&A activity within private markets themselves may involve Triago. Los Angeles-headquartered Houlihan Lokey is in talks to acquire the placement agent and advisory firm, according to Bloomberg (subscription required). A spokesperson for Houlihan declined to comment when contacted by Side Letter, while a spokesperson for Triago did not respond to a request for comment. If the transaction goes ahead, the move would follow Harris Williams’ agreement to buy Sixpoint Capital this year and Raymond James’s acquisition of Cebile Capital in 2021.
Essentials
TRS New York’s PE plans
The Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York is making good on plans to raise its private equity allocation target to 10 percent from 7 percent, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). The pension’s current private equity allocation stands at 8.7 percent – a relatively small proportion compared with the nation’s other large institutional LPs. The investment team believes market conditions are now more conducive for expanded private equity investments.
“In private equity, we believe opportunities are cheapening. It’s a way to pick up very attractive deals, especially since many other investors are overweight to private equity,” said Steven Meier, CIO for NYC’s pension plans. He added that the pension now has the leverage to negotiate better fees and engage with top-tier managers.
Check out our July Deep Dive with Meier here where he discusses areas New York City Retirement Systems is likely to focus on within private equity.
Making impact in New York
Last week, our colleagues at New Private Markets hosted the North America Impact Investor Summit in a packed room of LPs, managers and influencers of the impact ecosystem. Investors shed light on impact labelling, tackling inequality, backing nature conservation and exploring impact opportunities beyond private equity, on top of other intriguing topics on the side lines of the event.
Given the nuanced response towards impact and sustainable investment strategies in the US, some managers are becoming “impact whisperers” – those who shy away from emphasising the impact element of their strategies to avoid controversies, one panel discussion mentioned.
Some investors are looking into private debt or infrastructure opportunities to decarbonise and meet financial goals. LPs also questioned whether the essence of impact is aligned with the cumulation of wealth of GPs through equity and carried interest. Our colleagues at NPM have five takeaways here (registration required).
See you in London
Private equity’s longest-running forum bringing together fund managers, institutional investors and expert advisers to discuss ESG issues across alternative asset classes returns this week in London. Responsible Investment Forum: Europe will take place on 8-9 November co-hosted with the PRI. Key themes at this year’s summit include addressing climate change within a portfolio, ongoing regulatory changes, the growth in impact and what it means for ESG and value creation. We hope to see you there!
Dig deeper
LP meetings. It’s Monday, so here are some LP meetings to watch out for this week.
6 November
- Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho
- Kansas City (Missouri) Public School Retirement System
- New York City Fire Department Pension Fund
7 November
- Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission Employees’ Retirement System
- Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands
- Mitsubishi Corporation
8 November
- San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System
- City of Fresno Retirement Systems
- Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System
- Los Angeles Water & Power Employees Retirement Plan
- Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds
- New York City Police Pension Fund
- City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Retirement System
- University of Washington
9 November
- Dallas Police and Fire Pension System
- New York City Employees’ Retirement System
- Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority
- City of Gainesville General Employees’ Pension Plan
- City Of Austin Police Retirement System (CAPRS)
- Maine Public Employees Retirement System
- Houston Police Officers’ Police Pension System
- Kansas City Police Employees Retirement System
- City of Fort Lauderdale General Employees’ Retirement System
- Merced County Employees Retirement Association
- University of Washington
- Utah Retirement Systems
- Seattle City Employees Retirement System (SCERS)
- Wyoming Retirement System
- SoftBank Group Corp
- Mitsubishi Estate
10 November
- Wayne County Employees’ Retirement System
- Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System
- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
- Resona Bank
- Toho BankBank of Yokohama
- SBI Holdings
Today’s letter was prepared by Adam Le, Helen de Beer, Madeleine Farman, Katrina Lau, and Hannah Zhang.