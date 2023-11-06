Side Letter: PE roundtable need-to-knows

The value of gender diversity

It’s no secret that gender diversity within private equity often falls short of the mark. According to Level 20’s most recent report on the topic, women hold just 11 percent of senior investment roles in the UK and Europe, while 17 percent of firms still have no women at all on their UK investment teams. It’s for this reason that Private Equity International’s women in private equity roundtable has proved to be such a valuable undertaking.

Executives from LGT Capital Partners, Pantheon, Schroders Capital and UBS Asset Management gathered for our first ever roundtable on the topic last month, with the discussion ranging from how PE can encourage more young women to join the industry to how male mentors can drive change from the inside. The consensus was that, although progress is being made, it remains remarkably slow. As LGT’s Pauline Wetter (above, second from left) noted: “I recently sat on a PE panel at a university alongside two colleagues, and close to 100 percent of the audience was made up of male students. I found it shocking to see this still in 2023, and it made me realise how important it is to start driving diversity at school level.”

The state of the fundraising market, the industry’s democratisation and the proliferation of co-investments and secondaries were hot topics during the discussion. Participants agreed that, though undeniably challenging, the current market has to potential to be one of the most rewarding. As Pantheon partner Imogen Richards (above, left) noted: “This new environment is certainly going to separate the wheat from the chaff… Personally, I think it is an exciting time to be in the industry, making decisions that will really make a difference.”

You can read the full roundtable here.

Total recall or a nuanced one?

Last week we published our report into ‘recallable’ NAV loans – distributions to LPs that a GPs has the legal right to ask for back. The report has led to a few lively interactions, some playing out on LinkedIn. John Gilligan, director of Saïd Business School’s Finance Lab at Oxford University, points out that LPs having to pay back distributions are similar to GPs being on the hook for early carried interest payments to be clawed back in American-style funds. As the ultimate risk is on the LPs, the LP will use a ‘reserving policy’ to back the potential liability, he adds. “There is no requirement to fully cash collateralise the liability, even if you had to recognise it 100 percent in the accounts in certain circumstances.”

On the other hand, Jean-Paul Peters, managing director at alternatives advisory firm Kombit Consulting, points out that recallable distributions must create a challenge for LPs in terms of how they manage their liquidity, versus a non-recallable payback. “LPs have an obligation to meet a 10-day call provision that must mean they need sufficiently quick access to cash/semi-liquid assets that prevent them recycling into different commitments. Surely that is where LPAC engagement in NAV financing processes is critical.”

We’d love to hear your thoughts – whether you’re an LP that has received a recallable distribution, a GP who has used one, or a market participant with a view. Get in touch here.

Placement agent musical chairs update

The latest M&A activity within private markets themselves may involve Triago. Los Angeles-headquartered Houlihan Lokey is in talks to acquire the placement agent and advisory firm, according to Bloomberg (subscription required). A spokesperson for Houlihan declined to comment when contacted by Side Letter, while a spokesperson for Triago did not respond to a request for comment. If the transaction goes ahead, the move would follow Harris Williams’ agreement to buy Sixpoint Capital this year and Raymond James’s acquisition of Cebile Capital in 2021.

