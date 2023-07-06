Side Letter: PE’s biggest investors; KKR’s impact boss loss; Europe’s maturity wall

PE’s biggest investors

If you haven’t checked out our latest GI 100 ranking yet, there’s every reason to: amid the oft-covered challenges in the fundraising market, it’s heartening to know that the biggest investors globally in private equity are upping their game. This year’s cohort of the top 100 pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, foundations and endowments reflects $2.12 trillion in exposure to the asset class – an almost 20 percent increase on last year’s group. CPP Investments tops the list again with close to $135 billion in PE exposure, accounting for more than one third of its total AUM. Also of note:

University of Notre Dame and Yale University had the highest exposure by percentage of AUM at 48 percent each.

Public pension funds made up more than half the ranking this year both by number and by total dollar value of allocation.

For European pension funds, Dutch institutions are leading the way, with APG Asset Management, Pensioenfonds Zorg en Welzijn and MN all appearing in the top five for this category.

You can download an interactive presentation of the full ranking here.

Chips in the European maturity wall

The debt maturity wall continues to be chipped away in Europe, with PE sponsors finding solutions in amend and extend deals and via private transactions, according to Fidelity International’s Private Credit Quarterly Outlook. PE firms will focus on managing upcoming maturities in the second half of this year as rising rates increases refinancing costs – a trend evident in the second quarter, with a flurry of amend and extend deals that pushed out the tenor of existing agreements.

Fidelity International notes it has also seen sponsors taking an active approach in managing their portfolio companies’ liquidity and leverage through equity injections. For example, the report cites Strategic Value Partners’ injection of €150 million into its portfolio firm Kloeckner Pentaplast in June.

Elsewhere, Fidelity is seeing borrowers come to market looking to place opportunistic add-ons to either term out rapid credit facilities or fund smaller M&A. A majority of these are now being placed privately, with borrowers preferring the certainty of placing a deal versus trying to squeeze an extra 50 basis points on the original issue discount if launched to the wider market. Fidelity has seen this in deals such as Socotec, IU Group, Stada and Nemera over the second quarter.

Maturity wall extensions in Europe combined with improving liquidity positions through revolving credit facilities and supportive sponsors offers some optimism for the second half of the year, balancing the increase in defaults Fidelity expects as conditions become more challenging and rates continue to rise. In the first half to 20 June, European primary market activity fell to €18.3 billion, down sharply from €25.8 billion in the year-ago like period. This decrease has been driven by a downturn in buyout activity, with the volume of deals funding leveraged buyouts shrinking to €3.2 billion this year to-date from €13.3 billion in the year-ago period.

There is still a mismatch between buyers and sellers’ expectations on valuations, and although the gap is narrowing, Fidelity doesn’t expect the pace of M&A financing in this space to drastically increase before later this year at the earliest.

KKR’s impact shake-up

KKR’s head of Asia for global impact, Chee-Wei Wong, has left the firm, according to his LinkedIn post. Wong joined from US mid-market firm Tailwind Capital in 2020 to lead the firm’s 2018-vintage Global Impact Fund in Singapore, investing in companies advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Wong will return to New York in the coming months, he said in his post. His destination is unclear.

Side Letter understands that current managing director George Aitken will be replacing Wong as head of global impact for Asia. Aitken has been in KKR’s PE investing team since 2014 and has been involved in its global impact strategy. KKR’s impact business focuses on lower-mid-market companies that drive sustainability and ESG. It has invested in 17 such companies to date, per the firm’s website.