Side Letter: PE’s ESG edge

PE’s ESG edge

New research provides some of the first statistics on how effective ESG initiatives are in private equity, how they correlate with material value and how they compare with other markets. The Boston Consulting Group, appointed by the ESG Data Convergence Initiative to collate and analyse the data submitted by its members and produce its benchmarks, has released a report assessing the 62,000 data points handed in by fund managers this year, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required).

The results suggest that PE-backed companies are more socially sustainable than their listed peers, and their owners may be the driving force behind these improvements. PE-backed companies created four more jobs per 100 full-time-equivalent employees in 2022 than public companies. The proportion of women on management teams was 5 percentage points higher among PE-backed companies than public companies in 2022. Companies held by private equity for more than two years had 8 percentage points more women on management teams than public companies.

It is worth noting, however, that PE-backed companies did lag behind public companies on gender diversity on their boards. Some 57 percent of PE-backed companies in the EDCI data set had at least one woman on their board last year, while 90 percent of public companies had at least one woman.

Still, as our colleagues at NPM note, the significance of this report should not be underestimated: it provides some of the earliest quantitative, statistical evidence of how effective ESG initiatives are, how they correlate with material value and how they compare with other markets, specifically within PE portfolios. There is now some evidence to support the oft-heard adage that the PE ownership model provides more latitude for investors to make assets more sustainable.

Best of both worlds?

Another PE manager has used a continuation fund in conjunction with traditional M&A processes. London-headquartered AnaCap is finalising a deal to move the stakes of companies it partially sold earlier this year into a separate vehicle, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). AnaCap is moving its ownership in insurance broker MRH Trowe and tax-focused software developer Gestión Tributaria Territorial into the new fund. HarbourVest Partners and Schroders Capital are understood to be co-leads on the deal, which is worth around €300 million.

In March, AnaCap said it had agreed to sell a minority stake in MRH Trowe to TA Associates in a deal that would generate a 4.3x money multiple. AnaCap would remain a backer post-transaction. In July, the firm agreed to sell a majority stake in Gestión Tributaria Territorial to pan-European investor Stirling Square Capital Partners. It said it would retain a roughly 20 percent stake in GTT.

In both cases, AnaCap is reinvesting alongside the acquiring sponsors via the continuation funds, Secondaries Investor understands. Continuation fund processes run alongside M&A processes had become increasingly common over the past few years before appearing to slow this year. In some cases, the M&A process is used to set external pricing for the secondaries process; in others, they are simply an additional element to the deal. Last month, for example, Secondaries Investor reported that London’s Pollen Street Capital had run a GP-led process involving an asset that was subject to a bolt-on M&A process at the same time.

They did the math