Side Letter: PE’s rising appeal

Individual inflows

In what may serve as further vindication for those GPs spending time and money on the private wealth channel, Schroders Capital’s Global Investor Study 2023 has found that private equity is the most attractive asset class for individual investors this year. The study, which surveyed over 23,000 people who plan to invest at least €10,000 (or equivalent) in the next 12 months, reported that 41 percent of respondents believe private assets have become more attractive over the last six months.

Close to one-third (30 percent) are attracted to investing in PE more than any other asset class. For those who identify as ‘expert’ investors, this rose considerably, with 46 percent saying they most want to invest in PE. On average, respondents said they would consider allocating 16.4 percent of their portfolio to private assets. For those who identify as experts, that number rose to 23.1 percent.

Despite a heightened interest in private investments, over two-thirds of respondents said they still have limited knowledge of the asset class, with 65 percent indicating that low transparency in alternatives continues to present a barrier to entry.

As Private Equity International noted earlier this year, education will be key to unlocking this heightened interest safely and at any meaningful scale. This is particularly true of the burgeoning semi-liquids space, which is welcoming new entrants on an almost-weekly basis. Pantheon added another of these offerings to the mix on Monday with the launch of Pantheon Global Private Equity Fund, an open-end, evergreen vehicle. These funds must be marketed extremely carefully to individual investors that might incorrectly approach them with a trading mindset.

KIC’s exposure equilibrium

Korea Investment Corporation’s PE exposure has remained broadly stable at a time when some of its peers are grappling with overallocation. The $181.4 billion sovereign wealth fund’s actual allocation stood at 9.8 percent as of August 2023, broadly unchanged from 9.7 percent as of December 2022, per its latest annual audit report. This is despite the institution’s PE NAV rising from $16 billion last year to $17.7 billion over the period.

According to the report, KIC is planning to grow its alternatives exposure to 25 percent by 2025. Side Letter previously noted that KIC planned for its alternatives allocation to reach 26 percent by 2025. This will come in part via direct investments to “strengthen internal human resources expertise and reduce costs”, the latest audit noted. The fund also unveiled plans in March to set up shop in Mumbai. KIC’s latest report revealed that the office is still undergoing land securing and an approval process, with its formal opening scheduled for January 2024.

Overall, the fund recorded an annualised return of 9.68 percent over the past five years across all asset classes. Alternatives has returned 8.06 percent annualised since inception.

School’s in

It’s not every day that you see a highly overexposed institution pumping more money into PE than in prior years. Enter: Kansas City Public Schools Retirement System. The $749.6 million institution is set to make its first PE investments since 2017, our colleagues at Buyouts reported (registration required).

The pension has a target allocation of 8 percent to PE and an 11 percent actual allocation, representing about $122.5 million across six funds of funds. Before 2017, Kansas had not made a PE commitment since 2011. Its portfolio includes funds managed by Neuberger Berman Private Markets, Ares Management, HarbourVest Partners and Pantheon, PEI data shows.

With inconsistent pacing over the years and funds nearing the end of their life cycle, it is expected that the pension’s allocation will drop to 6.7 percent by 2027 and 3.3 percent by 2029 if no new allocations are made. The plan, according to consultant Segal Marco Advisors, is to commit $10 million annually over the next five years to hit the 8 percent target by 2027.

Essentials